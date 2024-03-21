The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) may have launched a legal campaign that will attempt to classify the Ethereum cryptocurrency (Ether or ETH) as a security.

Several US companies have been receiving targeted subpoenas in recent weeks, according to an investigation by Fortune In its relationship with the Ethereum Foundation, In those the agency asks them Provide any financial documents and records they have About your interactions with this organizationWhose headquarters is in Switzerland.

CoinDesk also reported on the launch of this investigation via does not mention To SEC. The Ethereum Foundation is said to be facing questions from “state authorities” without naming any names or jurisdictions. In this case, the foundation’s GitHub repository cites changes that will be inspired by these investigations.

As the companies that received the subpoenas reported, the SEC investigation began shortly after Ethereum will implement a new governance model Known as proof of stake (PoS), a step that was taken in September 2022.

With the change to a PoS model based on a network of validators, Ethereum abandoned the proof-of-work (PoW) model that is still used to validate the Bitcoin blockchain. This change is believed to have given a new rationale to the SEC Attempting to Classify Ether as a Security,

To do this, it is based on the so-called Howey test, which classifies assets taking into account the profits received by the companies that support them. Based on this, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler says that most cryptocurrencies except Bitcoin are unregistered securities.

So far, Gensler Declined to say directly whether ETH is part of that groupAlthough he pointed out that an ethereum software feature With this he can come under your surveillance.

It refers to the PoS model and the figure of staking, through which cryptocurrency holders can receive financial rewards for validating transactions on the network.

In any case, the potential classification of ETH as a security will greatly impact the performance of ETH and the market, the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization after Bitcoin. The event will trigger the implementation of a series of changes and new compliance rules, of which there are many within the ecosystem they don’t think it’s fair For these types of properties.

In fact, the SEC’s unilateral determination that ETH is a security would have serious repercussions for companies and investors that already interact with or rely on Ethereum, including major exchanges like CME Group and Cboe Global Exchange. Including those who trade millions of dollars in ETH futures. ETH per day.

Key moment for Ethereum

The timing of the SEC investigation is also important in this case. As CryptoNoticias reported, investors in the United States are eagerly awaiting the outcome of multiple applications for an ether exchange-traded fund, or ETF.

The SEC has been evaluating applications since last year and the deadline for its decision is May. Expectations of a favorable ruling for Ethereum ETFs and the classification of the cryptocurrency as a security are diminishing will be a significant blow,

Additionally, the SEC investigation also coincides with a period of technological transition for Ethereum. network recently Use A major technical update Denkun is called, With the aim of reducing transaction costs for platform users.