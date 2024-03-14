Shortly after the lawsuit between the Crypto Open Patent Alliance (COPA) and businessman Craig Wright finally ended, the Coalition of Bitcoin (BTC) Defenders outlined 12 key reasons they claim the Australian is not Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of BTC. As he has been telling himself for many years.

The first reason is the Bitcoin white paper. cup logic that this whitepaper was initially written on the OpenOffice platform, not LaTex, As Wright said throughout the trial. “The real Satoshi would know,” the alliance says, recalling that “faktoshiHave tried in vain to support your argument “with false documents”.

The second reason is the real Nakamoto’s email exchange with cryptographer Adam Back. He assured COPA that the bank “did not disdain the concept of Bitcoin in August 2008 and did not say it would fail.” Instead, Wright insists otherwise, “but his story has been proven false by Adam Beck’s own emails.”

As reported by CriptoNoticias, Backes reveals never-before-seen emails between him and the real Satoshi Nakamoto, This was a conversation that took place a few months before the official launch of Bitcoin on January 3, 2009.

The third reason COPA is convinced that Craig Wright is not Satoshi Nakamoto is the influence of cryptographer Wei Dai’s work on the work of Bitcoin’s true creator.

As defenders of Nakamoto’s legacy allege, the idealist behind BTC invented Wei Dai’s “B-money” proposal in August 2008, As shown in the email sent to Adam Back. But Wright says he was “influenced by Wei Dai’s work since the late 1990s,” COPA indicates.

Meanwhile, Satoshi’s PGP key is the fourth reason why COPA claims Wright is not the creator of Bitcoin. He remembers that the real Nakamoto knew that the public encryption keys were created, published, and used before 2011; And its main function was that of a signing key. Instead, “Dr. Wright’s various inconsistent descriptions of the PGP key only demonstrate that he is not the person who generated it,” COPA says.

Wright has insisted that he created Bitcoin, but COPA shows that he did not. Source: X.

COPA says the fifth reason is the Bitcoin code. The real Satoshi Nakamoto, as the creator of the protocol, knew that the function called CheckBlockHeader did not exist until 2013. however, Wright showed at trial that he knew absolutely nothing aboutAccording to lawyers.

The sixth reason that COPA presents to confirm that Wright is not Satoshi is the Upload.ae site. He alleges that the real Nakamoto knew about the Bitcoin whitepaper That free file hosting service was provided Operated from Dubai. However, remember that Wright says the document was uploaded to a secondary server he operates from Melbourne, Australia.

After arguments, COPA establishes the famous “Patch Tuesday” as the seventh reason why Wright is not Satoshi. The phenomenon when Microsoft, Adobe, Oracle, and other companies periodically release software patches.

Wright did not mine Bitcoin in 2009

Lawyers claim the real Nakamoto knew the Bitcoin protocol Crashes no longer occur as a result of patches issued by Microsoft In October 2009. Instead, Wright offered “a series of false stories” about it, showing that “he is not Satoshi.”

As an eighth reason, COPA advocates recall the requirements for Bitcoin mining. He claims that the real Satoshi Nakamoto knew that the system’s first operation “did not require more than 70 computers nor cost US$11,000 per month to operate them due to power problems.”

According to COPA, “The details of Dr. Wright’s 2009 mining operations reveal only that he is not Satoshi and that he was not mining at the time.”

The ninth reason is Bitcoin transactions. Defenders say the real Satoshi knew that, contrary to Wright’s claims, Nakamoto had not sent BTC to user Zuko Wilcox-O’Hearn.

“In addition, the real Satoshi could reveal the true name of the person to whom he transferred BTC, in addition to some publicly known names, for example Nick Boehm, whose name was not made public. And if, as Dr. Wright claims, Satoshi had sent BTC to a hundred people who did not yet know each other, the real Satoshi would have been able to name at least one of them,” COPA. Lawyers say.

The tenth reason COPA claims Wright is not Satoshi Nakamoto is Bitcoin’s genesis block. They assure that the true creator of the protocol “would not have made the grave and obvious mistake of disclosing that there is no public key associated with the transactions of the Genesis Block.” However, he points out, “Dr. Wright has made the same mistake in his statements.”

The eleventh reason expressed by COPA for rejecting Wright’s allegations is a publication made by Satoshi about cryptocurrencies in July 2010. The lawyers comment that the true creator of Bitcoin had written such a publication on that date and would not have insisted otherwise, “as Wright did.”

And the final reason for COPA to claim that Wright is not Satoshi Nakamoto is the transfer to the GitHub site. He alleges that the true creator of Bitcoin did not object to software developer Gavin Andresen using GitHub instead of SourceForge in connection with the Bitcoin protocol.

“Satoshi would also have known that Vladimir van der Laan (one of the major developers of Bitcoin) had nothing to do with this transfer, and there was no evidence to suggest that he did so. Dr. Wright’s false statements on these points point to him as if he were not Satoshi,” COPA says.

Bitcoin defenders in the lawsuit against Craig Wright say that now, with all the evidence shared in front of the judge, “it is clearer than ever and beyond any doubt, that Wright is not Satoshi Nakamoto.”

Now we have to wait for the judge’s deliberations regarding the diatribe that has been going on for several years. And from this, COPA intends not to allow Wright to damage the ecosystem, so now the coalition Demand for jail for self-proclaimed Satoshi Nakamoto

As CryptoNoticias reported on Wednesday, March 13, COPA lawyers want to bring the case to the public ministry to accuse Wright of perjury and perverting the course of justice. Crimes that could have led to jail for the Australian businessman who pushed his version for years, even hurting Bitcoin developers.