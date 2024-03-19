Prices of some digital assets may be affected in the remaining days of March by the entry into the market of huge amounts of tokens that are blocked by their issuers. According to the simple law of supply and demand, the entry of more tokens into circulation is a bearish fact for the price of a financial asset.

The most valuable token unlocked in March is Space ID, a naming service network with a comprehensive identity platform for discovering, registering, marketing, and managing Web3 domains.

from this network 78 million IDs will be issuedIts governance token is valued at $135 million. Will be unlocked on 21st March And it will be distributed between the team behind the network, the foundation, advisors and a airdrop To its community, as represented by the token unlocked.

The DYDX token is then unlocked from the dydx network. network Will unlock 33 million tokens The property is worth $119 million at current prices, This will happen on 31st March.

18 million DYDX will be distributed among investors; 36 million will be for founders, employees and advisors; And finally, future employees will receive 16 million tokens.

Immutable Unlock 34 million of your IMX tokens, worth $101 million. Delivery will be on 21st March.

Other unlockables also include Manta Network, a privacy-focused network will unlock your tokens blanket Its value on March 31 was $42 million.

Overall, the sum of all tokens issued to the market between now and the end of March (some of which are not detailed in this publication, are included because they are small figures) amounts to approximately $500 million. .

CryptoNoticias explained that when a sufficient amount of tokens or cryptocurrencies are unlocked, investors who acquired them may sell them, perhaps to take profits, which puts upward pressure on prices, at least temporarily.

At other times, out of fear that this will happen, There was selling pressure in the market In anticipation of unlocking dates.

For example, in the case of ID Which will be released the day after tomorrow, its price fell by 1.5% In the last 24 hours, as can be seen in the graph trading view,

In any case, the fall in the price of Bitcoin (BTC) results in prices also pointing downwards, which impacts the rest of the market. The digital currency fell from $68,000 to $64,000.