El Salvador President Nayib Bukele recently revealed through his X account (formerly Twitter) the addresses of the Bitcoin wallets in which they are hosted 5,600 bitcoins belong to a Central American nation, The data comes after years of speculation about the alleged Bitcoin holdings the President has acquired so far.

“We have decided to transfer a large portion of our #Bitcoin to a cold wallet and store that cold wallet in a physical vault within our national territory. You can call this our first #Bitcoin piggy bank 🇸🇻” he said Bukele via XAnd jokingly added “It’s not much, but it’s honest work 🙂”

el salvador address Bitcoins were received in multiple transactions, starting with 1,120 BTC on March 12, then 0.999 BTC; 9,999 BTC; 49,999 BTC, 499.99 BTC and finally 4,007.69 BTC today, March 14. which together form 5,689,685 BTC In the hands of the Salvadoran State, within a hardware wallet and on its national territory.

As there was no shortage of enthusiasm for Bitcoin, donations started flowing in following President Bukele’s announcement and continue to flow into the indicated wallets. At the time of writing this note, 20 donations amounting between 800 Satoshi and 0.001 BTC have been received and confirmed to an El Salvador address.

Until this moment, it was believed that El Salvador held 2,864 BTC, according to one of the most accurate estimates shown by the site. nb tracker, These estimates also come from public announcements





The graph shows the estimate of Bitcoin accumulated by El Salvador and its price over time. Source: Nayibtracker.com



However, as Bukele indicated a few days ago, this estimate was short of Bitcoin purchases and earnings for various reasons. As reported by CryptoNoticias, these include income from the Freedom Visa program, the provision of exchange services between USD and BTC for local businesses, as well as government services charged in Bitcoin and the production of coins through mining. Were due to. direct.