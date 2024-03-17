Important facts: The Central American country prefers Bitcoin’s decentralized and secure network over CBDC.

By choosing Bitcoin, El Salvador avoids risks such as asset seizure.

The recent announcement by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele, in which he revealed where he holds a portion of the country’s treasury in Bitcoin (BTC), is an empowering movement that shows countries need central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). Not there. Instead, to modernize their financial systems and store their reserves, or to promote financial inclusion, the world already relies on the Bitcoin network, which offers a secure and transparent alternative.

According to CBDC Tracker, Most central banks of the world they move forward In the development of their digital currency projects. 3 have been launched, 36 are undergoing pilot testing, 30 are in development and 44 are in the research phase.

They are all motivated by similar reasons and among them, they say their programs will improve transaction efficiency, speed up and simplify payment and transfer processes, reduce costs and time associated with financial transactions.

Central banks also shed light on financial inclusion. in which they publish documents Among other reasons, they assure that CBDCs can help include those who do not have access to traditional financial services“Allowing them to transact in a more secure and reliable way.”

To achieve this, central banks undertake extensive and expensive projects, as the development of their digital currencies requires investment in research, a careful design, testing, and implementation process. Everything to guarantee its effectiveness and safety.

Furthermore, ensuring the proper functioning of a CBDC requires collaboration from various sectors such as banking, technology, regulators and users. So far, No central bank digital currency project is being implemented effectivelyAnd none have demonstrated that they will meet the stated objectives.

To date, the most advanced CBDC project is the digital yuan issued by the People’s Bank of China. It has been in development since 2014 and has undergone several pilot tests in various cities in the Asian country, but concerns have also been raised about its weaknesses.

One of the main concerns that arise with the digital yuan is user privacy and data security. Bearing in mind that this represents a significant threat to the privacy and financial freedom of citizens. This is considering what has been highlighted by experts, who assure that China’s CBDC does not emphasize citizen privacyBy doing so, the country risks paying a heavy price for the fight against crime, according to digital media.

Others believe that the digital yuan could be a tool of complete surveillance over Chinese citizens, as it could be used as a financial monitoring tool, and even “finish individuals and businesses for any violations.” may also be taken out of the financial system.”

very different proposal

El Salvador’s decision to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender, two years ago, and now, by revealing the address in which it protects the country’s treasury in BTC, is a clear rejection of CBDCs.

The El Salvador government’s preference for Bitcoin challenges the status quo as it is shown as one of the There are some governments in the world that are not interested in developing a CBDC. And yet it has achieved more in less time and perhaps at less cost than states moving forward with their own central bank digital currencies.

On the one hand, it promotes technological innovation in the financial sector, including the development of new applications and services that benefit Salvadorans. On the other hand, it encourages financial inclusion, but beyond that, El Salvador protects the country’s national treasury’s share in the Bitcoin network.

It does this by using the most secure network in the world, as it has never been hacked since its creation in 2009. And it also protects your funds by protecting your Bitcoin assets from being seized. This is because the Bitcoin network is decentralized and is not under the control of any government, financial institution or central entity.

This means that over the private keys of the wallet in which part of the country’s Bitcoin treasury is stored, El Salvador has acquired sovereignty, at least that is what should happen, if the transfer of BTC funds is guaranteed to the government. He is on duty.

Unlike what happened in February 2022, the central banks of the United States and the European Union, no authority can intervene and freeze or seize your funds. they froze billions of dollars in Russian possessions, in response to the war between that country and Ukraine.

With all that, El Salvador shows that countries do not need to develop CBDCsWhen they have a better alternative like Bitcoin.

This is a clear sign that countries can save the time and money needed to develop their own central bank digital currencies, as they already have a decentralized and open network that they can adopt to achieve everything they want. That a CBDC will allow them to do.

To continue on the path that El Salvador is already on, governments They simply have to get rid of their desire to control the finances of their population And the idea of ​​giving a new breath to the already failing traditional monetary system. If this happens, countries will definitely abandon their digital currency projects and lean more towards Bitcoin.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of its author and do not necessarily reflect those of CriptoNoticias.