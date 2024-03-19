Important facts: MicroStrategy already has 214,246 Bitcoin (BTC) in its treasury.

Neither high prices nor declines stop the accumulation of BTC by this company.

Michael Saylor, president of computer company MicroStrategy, once again announced the purchase of Bitcoin (BTC) by his company.

executive wrote As of March 18, 2024, MicroStrategy holds 214,246 BTC, valued at approximately $7.53 billion, at an average price of $35,160 per Bitcoin.

The figure of 214,246 holds special relevance. This represents approximately 1% of all Bitcoins that have existed in history: 21 million units.

Not only that, but it currently represents 1,089% of the 19,658,462 BTC mined so far. In simple words: 1 in every 100 Bitcoins is currently held by MicroStrategy,

In this way the company shows that it is sticking to its DCA strategy. While some wonder whether one should buy BTC at “such high” prices, MicroStrategy’s answer is yes. While some people are wondering whether to buy BTC when the price drops or wait for it to fall further, MicroStrategy simply hits the “Buy” button. Thus, it has achieved an average price much lower than the current price of BTC, which means it is in profit.

The motivation for accumulating Bitcoin is that Saylor is confident that – as detailed by CryptoNoticias – over the next 10 years, the price could rise to unimaginable levels. And, therefore, this would be a favorable phase to accumulate the digital currency that already serves as a reserve medium of exchange and value across the world.

During his recent participation at LaBitConf, a conference held in Argentina last November, Saylor highlighted the merits of Bitcoin and explained that These are the qualities that motivate him to accumulate as much BTC as possible,