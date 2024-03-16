Important facts: Regarding the US$50,000 mark, the manager says, “I think that’s the new floor.”

Bitcoin price recovered to US$67,000.

Michael Novogratz, CEO of Galaxy Digital, says that the level between $50,000 and $55,000 could be important for the price of Bitcoin. “I think this is the new destination, unless something dramatic happens,” he said.

The manager talked about the possibility of a significant correction in the price of Bitcoin, similar to previous market cycles. Interview With CNBC. He called BTC “a wild asset” and said that we are currently in a price discovery phase. Which can drive the coin up to US$100,000.

Novogratz explained it The price will “keep rising” as buying continues in nine US spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs). He argued that once funds issuing Bitcoin ETFs start selling, “you’ll see the first real correction, so I think all traders are keeping an eye on ETF flows right now.”

By the way, as CryptoNoticea reports, investment funds recorded inflows of $1 billion on March 12, which represents a record for any ETF. “Of course, there are many other entries and exits into the Bitcoin universe, but right now there is information about what people are doing in their business decisions,” the manager said.

“You always have to be ready for improvement,” Novogratz stressed, referring to the current high financing rates and adding:

I don’t think we’ll ever get below $50,000 to $55,000 again. I guess this is the new destination unless something dramatic happens. Michael Novogratz, CEO of Galaxy Digital.

The recent rise of BTC, which broke the US$70,000 mark on March 8, as reported by CryptoNoticias, and rose above US$73,000 a few days later, is largely due to the success of the Bitcoin ETF. These exchange-traded funds have attracted a new group of investors to the cryptocurrency world, causing the price of Bitcoin to rise significantly.

However, Novogratz issued a warning about the high levels of leverage being seen in the market, particularly among younger investors (millennials and Generation Z) who are looking to make big profits quickly. This could indicate that a price correction is imminent. If the market falls, some may profit, but many others may suffer significant losses.

Novogratz also highlighted that the current situation is different from the 2021 bull run in terms of leverage. Right now, big institutional investors get less profit Small investors are deeply in debt, Especially through cryptocurrency trading platforms.