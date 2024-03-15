Important facts: Although SOL is not yet at an all-time high, this milestone has been reached due to the cryptocurrency’s issuance

Unlike Bitcoin, Solana is an inflationary monetary system.

The market capitalization of the cryptocurrency Solana (SOL) reached a new all-time high of just above $81.8 billion (USD) last night.

By then, its capitalization hit a record high of US$77.9 billion in November 2021, more than two years ago. This is what browser data shows coinmarketcapAs seen below.

SOL market capitalization throughout history. Source: CoinMarketCap.

With this milestone, SOL solidifies its position as the fifth most capitalized cryptocurrency or token Of the market. This is after Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), Tether (USDT) and BNB.

As reported by CriptoNoticias, this scenario comes as more than 700,000 new SOL addresses were registered during the week, which is a new record.

Despite this, the price of SOL is currently 34% below its historical maximum of US$260, achieved in November 2021. It is now trading around US$170. This indicates that the new capitalization peak is due to an increase in its issuance, because, unlike Bitcoin, it has an inflationary monetary system.

However, it should be noted that SOL’s price has been improving, which has helped its capitalization grow. In five months, Cryptocurrencies appreciated by more than 700% At levels it had not seen in two years, as the following graph shows.

SOL price in the last two years. waterfall: trading view,

Memecoins boosts SOL

SOL’s recovery was partly driven by the rise of Bitcoin, which led to a general rise in the cryptocurrency market. This week, BTC reached its all-time high price of almost $73,000.

Similarly, the increase was due to factors special to its ecosystem. According to Benjamin Stanny“It’s the memecoins-led network activity that is driving SOL,” said director of business development at investment firm Matrixport.

Two of the top 6 memecoins with highest capitalization, Dogecoin (WIF) and BONK, are from the Solana network., Amid market interest in the sector, the price of these cryptocurrencies have increased by 500% and 100% respectively in the last month.

Stanny highlighted that WIF and BONK are the first memecoins outside of Ethereum to reach billion-dollar market caps. “This means there is a clear use for Solana,” he said.

Additionally, Solana offers cheaper transaction fees than other cryptocurrency networks, which encourages its use and development of projects. This is why analysts like Mike Fay have expressed bullish expectations for SOL.