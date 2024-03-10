As a result of the advent of the bull market and high volatility in Bitcoin (BTC) and the cryptocurrency ecosystem, MakerDAO, the foundation behind the DAI (DAI) stablecoin, announced a series of changes, including, among other things, increasing . In interest rates.

after be approved A governance proposal in that protocol’s decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) established that, by March 10, 2024, the savings rates of DAI (which pays interest for depositing the DAI stablecoin in a smart contract) It will increase from 5% to 15% i.e. it will triple.

The proposal was approved on March 8 and is now available for execution on March 10, 2024 at 19:55 UTC. reflect On the MakerDAO website. It also shows that 27 supporters of the protocol participated in the voting.

The changes will be effective from March 10, 2024. Source: MakerDAO.

The vote also established an increase in stability fees for various collateral assets such as Ether (ETH), Ethereum cryptocurrencies, and Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC). The fees for these assets will range between 15% to 17.25%, According to the decision.

MakerDAO’s Governance Security Module (GSM) delayed Changes were also made through executive vote., Approximately 32 hours were reduced, from 48 hours to 16. This, “for faster implementation of future adjustments.”

MakerDAO’s GSM delay is relevant to the protocol as it allows token holders to review changes to the system or mitigate technical errors. Too, Address extreme cases such as market panic Or economic attack.

MakerDAO argued that, due to current market conditions, the changes respond to a “predetermined accelerated governance process.” He also indicated that the fundamentals supporting DAI “remain strong.”

“This accelerated governance proposal was developed to avoid a potential short-term liquidity crisis,” the organization says, explaining that the liquid reserves of the DAI stablecoin, as well as reserves deployed at annual percentage rates (APR), “are more than adequate.” are more” to withstand the pressure of the bull market.

However, they acknowledge, the problem lies in “the liquidity crisis inherent in the exposure of stablecoins deployed through APR.” In fact, he acknowledged that “there are dual pressures impacting the DAI landscape.” These are contractions in demand for DAI There has also been an increase in sales By the lenders.

“A temporary solution”

MakerDAO offered data showing that the total supply of DAI fell 12% last week after going from 5,000 million to 4,380 million. It reacts to volatile cryptocurrency market conditions And a significant increase in the prices of many digital assets. For this reason, he explains, many people issue and sell DAI for other assets.

Additionally, although they did not mention it, it should be noted that other stablecoins stand out in the market. USDT and USDC are becoming more and more relevant, while other alternatives are emerging such as TUSD or FDUSD, promoted by the Binance exchange.

MakerDAO noted that the changes, chief among which is an increase in interest, They are a “temporary solution” For the unusual case “shock demand surge.” Therefore, he estimates that once market dynamics stabilize, “all processes and parameter configurations will return to the regular rhythm.”

“Current market conditions make it necessary for MakerDAO to take some medium-term mitigation measures to maintain these historically high protocol rates.” MakerDAO, Decentralized Autonomous Organization.

Indeed, the Bitcoin and cryptocurrency markets are experiencing significant growth. The ecosystem’s leading digital asset BTC has already crossed US$70,000 and moving towards higher prices, At the close of this report, 1 Bitcoin is trading at US$69,750, according to the CryptoNoticias price calculator.

All this is happening ahead of the arrival of the Bitcoin halving, the crucial mechanism that splits the reward for mining in half and which will be executed at the end of April.

The rising trend of BTC has shaken the market, alternative cryptocurrencies (altcoins) have followed the pattern of Bitcoin and increased their quotes. An example is ETH, which rubbed USD 4,000 for each coin this weekend.