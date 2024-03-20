Important facts: Only pre-approved investors will be able to access BUIDL tokens.

Coinbase, Securitize, BitGo and other well-known companies participate in this launch.

BlackRock, the world’s largest financial asset management company, has introduced BUIDL. It is the short form of “BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity”.

it’s about a Investment funds featuring tokenization on the Ethereum network, The fund aims to “provide qualified investors with the opportunity to earn returns in US dollars.”

boat It is carried out in collaboration with Securitize, a company specializing in tokenization, BlackRock’s head of digital assets said: “This is the latest advancement of our digital assets strategy.”

Why will this investment fund be tokenized?

Because this fund is tokenized (i.e. represented by ERC-20 tokens). “Lives” on Ethereum., Negotiation and issuance can be done directly on the cryptocurrency network.

In BlackRock’s words, “This will expand investors’ access to offerings.” on-chain, providing quick and transparent settlements and allowing transfers between platforms. “BNY Mellon Bank will allow interoperability of funds between digital and traditional markets,” the company explains.

Carlos Domingo, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Securitize, spoke about the development:

“Tokenization of securities could fundamentally change capital markets. Today’s news shows that traditional financial products are becoming more accessible thanks to digitalization. “Securitize is proud to be BlackRock’s preferred transfer agent, tokenization platform and placement agent to digitalize and expand access to its investment products.” Carlos Domingo, co-founder of Securitize.

How will BUIDL work?

The BUIDL token will be like a stablecoin. BlackRock explains that BUIDL “seeks to provide a stable value of $1 per token and pay accumulated dividends directly to investors’ wallets in the form of new tokens every month.”

Those who receive BUIDL, Indirectly they will invest in cash, US Treasury bills and repurchase agreements, Tokens (like any cryptocurrency or digital asset) can be transferred 24/7, including holidays. But, BlackRock makes it clear Only “pre-approved investors” will be able to receive these tokens.,

Initial ecosystem participants in BUIDL include Anchorage Digital Bank NA, BitGo, Coinbase, and Fireblocks.

Although BlackRock will be the administrator, the aforementioned bank BNY Mellon will be the custodian of the fund’s assets.

As CryptoNoticias reported this morning, it is necessary to clarify The fund is in the analysis phase by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)., We need to wait for the regulator to issue its approval decision so that BUIDL can start trading.