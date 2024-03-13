Important facts: Today, March 13, Bitcoin has once again reached an all-time high price.

Retail and institutional investors are working together to take Bitcoin to new heights.

According to Ki Young Joo, founder and CEO of the data provider on-chainThe price of the cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC), will continue to rise significantly.

“On-chain momentum signals substantial new capital inflows to kick-start Bitcoin’s next parabolic bull run,” sent, The comment came today, March 13, when the currency It started trading around $73,000. (USD), it is the highest in history.

Bitcoin price so far this week. waterfall: trading view,

To put this into perspective, CryptoQuant’s CEO shared a report from onchain analyst Axel Adler Jr. He said that currently The third peak of capital impulse is emerging Bitcoin last decadeWhich has historically been preceded by strong growth.

This can be seen in the following graph. In black is the price of the currency and in blue is the average weekly supply of Bitcoin in unrealized profit/loss divided by the annual average.

The increase in Bitcoin supply is seen in blue. Source: Axel Adler Jr.

“A peak in this metric means a sharp change in short and long-term profit and loss ratios,” the analyst says. He highlighted that these activities often “align with periods of market growth, suggesting intermediate stages of bullish recovery in which investors may see higher profits.”

In short, the two peaks of significant momentum for this metric before the current trend were in 2017 and 2021. As seen in the graph, Before this there was continuous price rise for 7 and 4 monthsRespectively.

Bitcoin may continue rising for several months

The data collected estimates that, if history repeats itself, Bitcoin is expected to continue rising in the coming months. As reported by CriptoNoticias, it Coincides with milestone scheduled for AprilAn event that has always driven the price of a currency.

Halving is the process of halving the issuance of Bitcoin which occurs approximately every four years. This phenomenon limits supply in the market, so – according to a simple law of supply and demand – if there is more buying volume than selling, it causes the price to rise.

Meanwhile, traffic on Bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchanges has increased by 45% so far in 2024, indicating that small investors are beginning to take interest in the ecosystem again. This, in turn, is related to demand rising to record levels for the BTC exchange-traded fund (ETF) launched two months ago in the United States, which demonstrates institutional investment. These are the factors which, If they continue like this they will put pressure on the market,