We’re in the midst of a bull market, but how long can this last? Some analysts, like the self-proclaimed SantinoCrypto, dare to speculate how long this high interest in Bitcoin (BTC) might last.

First of all, it is worth determining Than to estimate the period of A Bull market May vary due to many factors, However, popular interest and widespread acceptance are always good signs for a bull market to persist.

Regarding this, SantinoCrypto tells There is currently something being released in Bitcoin that they called Arrival of the “common people”, This also includes those who do not know about digital currency, but are now turning to it.

An example of this is the audience on Google. There it is visible that Bitcoin experienced the biggest search surge between 2020 and 2021, right during the last bull market. It exceeded 68 thousand US dollars for the first time, And now that interest has been rekindled.

Search trends will be 50% lower than what happened in 2020. Source: Google Trends.

SantinoCrypto sees this as a bullish sign. More people coming means more adoption and hence higher prices. This means, in trader’s terms, that the bull market may last at least until September or October this year,

Given this statement, some users in he commented That, in such analysis, the stop cycle should also be considered. Generally, after this event, the price usually falls, and after a year it rises.

In this regard, SantinoCrypto commented that they should “forget” about said cycle, as the current scenario is completely different. Also suggesting that, if you wait a year, you can move down,

As reported by CryptoNoticias, Grayscale analysts also evaluate how long the current bull market can last and in this regard they say that this cycle is different. He explains that “it is important to understand that Bitcoin’s price is not guaranteed to rise after the halving.” They say that while scarcity sometimes affects price, other factors also play an important role.