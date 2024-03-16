Important facts: The selloff triggered a 7.5% BTC decline in a matter of hours.

Bitcoin is fluctuating between USD 67,000 and USD 70,000.

The fall in the price of Bitcoin suddenly dropped it from US$72,000 to US$67,500, resulting in a selloff of US$661 million in BTC in the market.

Of the 200,000 traders who reacted by liquidating their Bitcoin, 80% were located upwards, Its sales exceeded US$525 million. The remaining 20% ​​had downstream positions and had sales of over US$136 million.

At the time of writing this article, Bitcoin is around US$68,000 and in the last 24 hours it has remained between US$67,700 and US$70,000.

Bitcoin price chart of the last 24 hours. waterfall: trading view

Bitcoin is the quintessential leader in the cryptocurrency market and has remarkable influence. To such an extent that it usually drags the rest along with it, whether upward or downward. This occasion was no exception.

With the decline of Bitcoin, Overall cryptocurrency market capitalization decreased by 7.3% After seeing an outflow of over US$170 billion.

according to him analyst According to market analyst Paav Hundl, the decline could be the beginning of a correction that would take the price of Bitcoin closer to US$60,000. For his part, Mike Novogratz, CEO of Galaxy Digital, he claimed Recently he has seen support between USD 50,000 and USD 55,000 and he does not believe that BTC will go down from there.

is it over Bull Run Of Bitcoin?

Our Cryptonews market expert, Nicholas Antiporovich, in a recent article clarified the doubts of those who may be wondering whether this decline in Bitcoin could mean the end of the bullish season for this currency.

Antiporovich took the opportunity to point out that “Reformations are normal and even healthy”, In it he said that the fundamental factors that pushed BTC to all-time highs above US$73,000 are still in place: the acquisition of large amounts of Bitcoin by ETF issuers, the proximity of the halving which will limit the creation of new Bitcoin and the signal that That retail traders are joining institutional investors due to their interest in buying Bitcoin.

However, even though the above signals may fuel bullish expectations regarding the price of Bitcoin for many, It is important to remember that this is a fairly volatile market and this bull cycle, in particular, has seen unusual events. Like two ATH (all time high price) marks before the next halving occurs.