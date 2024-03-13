Important facts: In X, many users claim that they learned about Bitcoin through posts in Taringa!

Taringa! It ran on the web for 20 years and was one of the sites that inspired social networks.

An unfortunate day for those watching the birth of the Internet occurred on Tuesday, March 12, when Taringa, one of the longest-running websites, announced that it would be shutting down due to its inability to compete with current social networks. A farewell to the Bitcoin (BTC) community, which thus lost one of its greatest allies.

In X (formerly Twitter), the official Taringa account informed of That, after being the “home” of many Internet users for 20 years, the website will be closed on March 24, 2024. In his message, The platform thanked the users For stories and adventures.

“Thank you for always being unique and authentic. Thank you for supporting us in our new app for content creators. But, most of all, thank you for being you, for being Taringa! A unique place,” wrote the account in X.

Dear Taringuero, Taringuera, for 20 years we were home to many of you. Thank you for sharing so many stories and adventures with us. Thank you for always being unique and authentic. Thank you for supporting us in our new app for content creators. But about this… pic.twitter.com/2pbJABvx3L – Taringa! (@taringa) 12 March 2024

After hearing the news, the oldest Bitcoiners began reminiscing about their experiences on Taringa. many of them said so He met Bitcoin through a post on a forum siteWhich was one of the bases of social networks as we know them today.

User @mirapatulado Indian In X who first learned about BTC through Taringa. He recalled that he had also registered on the Bitcoin page through a forum on the long-defunct site. And he received 100 BTC via airdrop, He said, “I registered, but guess who threw away the PC and never wrote anything again?”

@ju4nm44_, another user on X, remembered That a few years ago, Taringa users were given bitcoins for posting on the platform. he suggested that Venezuelans “abused it to make money” And, so much so that he was expelled.

@crypto_nautas, too, remembered Who met Bitcoin thanks to a post published in Taringa in 2015! On July 27 of the same year. Same story as @urizehcnas, Who claims to have more than 1 BTC “thanks to Taringa”.

@parasitarias joins Bitcoiners firing Taringa prompts more than once i entered Visit the forum site to read about Bitcoin. He reminded that at the time, the cost of BTC was very low and yet, He did not have the courage to buy.

Taringa, together with other similar forum sites such as Reddit and BitcoinTalk, gave way to social networks and allowed interaction between Internet users for 20 years. Now with his departure an important player has been left behind. Who made Bitcoin famous Practically all over the world.