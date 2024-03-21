Important facts: The rest of the year may see a huge expansion of Web3 games.

CoinMarketCap expects increased interoperability of projects with NFTs.

Although the non-fungible token (NFT) market has gone through tough times in recent years, those who have invested in the sector still have opportunities to generate significant income.

Development will be driven primarily by Web3 Games, which will see significant expansion. The current market is expected to be $4.6 billion. Reach $65.7 billion by 2027according to a report From market analysis company, CoinMarketCap.

Despite Crypto Winter, Investors Have Plunged $600 Million into Web3 Games in Q3 2023, Shows solid confidence in this emerging field,

The research states that “the focus on smooth gameplay and deep narratives is increasing the popularity of these games, making them more attractive to players.”

Additionally, the ability to own token assets such as skins, weapons, and avatars within the game, This is another major factor that attracts players And the value of NFT increases in this market.

This is a trend that is coming from 2023. CriptoNoticias reported at the time An increasing number of gamers were interested in these video game elements NFTs.Because in traditional video games it works in a different way.

While gamers purchase virtual items on video game platforms, The reality is that this does not make them masters of the elementsWhereas, if it were an NFT, you would have the option to save it in a wallet and you could also send your new item to an external wallet and then sell it in an NFT marketplace, just to give one example.

This is why CoinMarketCap expects more high-quality Web3 games to be launched in the coming years, Able to compete directly with traditional video games Thanks to the combination of NFT assets and engaging gameplay.

“The next 1-2 years will be critical for projects that deliver engaging playable experiences to unite communities and expand the market beyond early adopters and reach mainstream players.” CoinMarketCap, cryptocurrency analysis platform.

CoinMarketCap also expects increased interoperability of projects with NFTs. This means assets will be able to flow between different games and metaverses As the space matures. Establishing standards around NFTs and tokens will be essential for the continued growth of this expanding market.

As far as the preferred network for NFT development is concerned, Ethereum remains the top choice. In 2023, Ethereum recorded a trading volume of $8.54 billion with a 72% market share, establishing itself as the largest network for NFTs.

Its extensive ecosystem and the diversity of projects developed on this platform are factors that give it a significant competitive advantage. Ethereum has been ranked Origin of many successful projects, from video games to decentralized applications (dApps), which contributes to its strength and diversification in the NFT sector.