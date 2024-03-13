Important facts: With Dankun, EIP-4844 is active, which includes proto-danksharding.

Developers say a new era of scalability is beginning.

This Wednesday, March 13, 2024 will remain another historic date for Ethereum. The network recently activated Denkun, a major update that improves the organization of data stored in Ethereum’s distributed ledger.

“A new era of scalability begins for Ethereum,” wrote Developer Anthony Sassano, announcing that Denkun had already been activated. Many other projects and developers celebrated the milestone on social media, highlighting its importance for Ethereum’s future scalability. slot 8626176 This marks the activation of the new version of Ethereum, in which all nodes must be updated.

Denkun brings two notable new features to Ethereum. On the one hand, the ability to generate spots (“masses” or “blobs”), a mechanism for organizing data into blocks that optimizes the use of space in each of them. Similarly, the ability to save data off-chain (outside of Ethereum’s accounting) that is always available to nodes contributes to this optimization.

Its main advantage for users is the reduction in commissions.By using both the main Ethereum network and its second layers, as reported yesterday in CriptoNoticias.

In addition to the above improvements, Dankun also activates EIP-4844, an Ethereum improvement proposal that includes proto-dunksharding. Named in honor of the developers who devised it, it is a method that is capable of making the data structure in Ethereum more efficient through various specific technical improvements.