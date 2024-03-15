Important facts: By self-custodializing its Bitcoins, El Salvador avoids the risk of freezing and censorship.

Anyone can track Bitcoin from El Salvador.

Yesterday Nayib Bukele published an address on X (Twitter) that stores “a large part” of Bitcoin belonging to El Salvador. These approximately 6,000 BTC were transferred to a cold wallet that will be kept in a physical vault in Salvadoran territory. This move, revealed in a simple tweet as if it were a minor action, is an important display of transparency and monetary sovereignty.

By submitting one of your Bitcoin addresses to Digital Agora, El Salvador has become the first state in the world to allow real-time audit of its assets. Any person, from anywhere in the world, can know the movements of funds made from that wallet, and investigate their nature and relationships with the entities with which these activities have been carried out.

Of course, unless proof of ownership of those funds is presented (e.g. signing the transaction with some demonstration that it belongs to El Salvador), Bukele’s word must be trusted. However, this level of oversight is unprecedented in the world.

No other country on the planet can show its reserves so credibly. In all cases, we must trust the word of treasurers, auditors or central bankers, who have proven corrupt throughout history. This is not just the merit of El Salvador or Bukele. No other fiscal asset, be it gold, dollars or anything else, allows this level of traceability without requiring trust in third parties. By this action, El Salvador demonstrates a use case for Bitcoin that until now was only theoretical: the fight against political corruption.

There was a time, especially between 2016 and 2019, when there was an emphasis on creating “blockchain” to combat corruption. It has also been defended as an argument in favor of so-called Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs). But creating a private accounting network or with nodes controlled by a few people insider It carries the same risks as traditional accounting, that is, “cooking the books”, rewriting accounting entries, modifying data without leaving a record of it.

The solution to this problem existed without reinventing the wheel. Only Bitcoin offers the degree of neutrality, openness, and decentralization needed to guarantee a trusted ledger. To the extent that is necessary for a state. Any misuse of funds stored in that wallet will be visible to anyone and recorded as evidence forever.

It should be noted that, as we said at the beginning, the address exposed by Bukele only represents “a portion” of the Bitcoins he created, therefore, only that portion is transparent. However, it represents a step to settle the debt that the President of El Salvador owed his people from the time he began investing in Bitcoin.

But transparency is not the only attraction of this action. El Salvador is demonstrating its newly won monetary sovereignty by repatriating its wealth in Bitcoin.

Since 2001, the legal tender of El Salvador became the US dollar. With this, it ceded its monetary sovereignty to the North American country, relinquished the right to set its own monetary policy, made its national currency obsolete, and left itself to receive inflationary exports from the prolific United States banknote printers. to sacrifice.

Although no one can modify Bitcoin’s monetary policy, and by participating in the network you agree to submit to the consensus rules (e.g., never hold more than 21 million BTC), when you have Bitcoin If it happens, you are the owner of your money. Unlike funds held in custody by a financial institution, with Bitcoin in self-custody one cannot stop payments from being made or transactions from being received (as demonstrated by the large donations received at an El Salvador address), one Can’t even stop you from depositing your money.

By holding your money directly, El Salvador avoids the risk of freezing accounts, confiscation, censorship of transactions or even complete exclusion from the Western financial system., As has happened with the sanctioned countries: Russia, Venezuela and Iran. The truth is that Bukele’s policies have earned him disapproval in some global political circles, so keeping his Bitcoin in the custody of a third party outside his country was an unnecessary risk.

There are still many doubts about El Salvador’s Bitcoin: if it is a share, how much do they actually have? Who signs the transaction? What will happen to the keys after the Bukele administration ends? However, this is not a symbol of how El Salvador is once again making history thanks to Bitcoin.

By leading with their Proof of Reserve, they are giving a lesson to the rest of the world about the degree of transparency that Bitcoin provides, that they do not need to create a CBDC for a fair financial system, that they need Not there. Create new cross-border payment systems to process their transactions, they don’t need third parties to safeguard their money, and they don’t need to ask permission from other countries to use it. Once again, Bitcoin is making its move towards reshaping global money and finance.