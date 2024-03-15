Since Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele revealed the Bitcoin (BTC) address where the country’s reserves are held, dozens of donations in Satoshi have reached that wallet, totaling, so far, more than 1.5 million seven.

Salvadoran wallet address, according to Blockchain.com Block Explorer getBetween now and noon on Thursday, March 14, 2024, approximately 1,594,791 sets, or what is equivalent to 0.015 BTC. Average around US$1,100.

Donations keep coming into El Salvador’s Bitcoin wallet. Source: blockchain.com.

This is a community step in a clear expression of support and endorsement of the Salvadoran government’s Bitcoiner policy, which so far Where, how and with whom, it was not disclosed The BTC they bought and received was safeguarded for two and a half years.

mempool.space explorer it shows That, as of now, is the holding of BTC in El Salvador wallet Over 5,689,705 BTC, Approximately US$386.5 million.

More than 5,680 bitcoins are in the possession of El Salvador. Source: mempool.space.

As reported by CryptoNoticias, on Thursday, March 14, President Bukele revealed El Salvador’s Bitcoin address in X, marking a milestone in the history of BTC adoption by that country.

The BTC holdings in the wallet reported by Bukele are much higher than estimated by the site nayibtracker.com. Whose value is just over 2,800 bitcoins.

Along with its reserves, El Salvador holds more bitcoins than at least 10 exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and various investment funds. For example, the Central American country holds more BTC than ETFs from companies like Franklin Templeton, Fidelity, Galaxy and others.

In addition to BTC, El Salvador’s treasury There are also tokens of the Bitcoin Ordinals Protocol, as well as non-fungible tokens (NFTs). In total, there are 67 Ordinals registrations in the country’s portfolio, as CryptoNoticias previously reported.

The revelation of the El Salvador wallet address was celebrated by the Bitcoin community worldwide. Praising the transparency of the government’s actions, he assured that the country is leading “by example” and demonstrating BTC can contribute to economic recovery.

Without a doubt, El Salvador has set a milestone in the world of finance by once again showing that the adoption of Bitcoin can lead to windfall benefits and instill greater confidence in the financial system.

In fact, donations made by citizens to a state are a sign that they appreciate the transparency of a head of state so much that They manifest this by accumulating small amounts of money to increase the treasury of a nation.

Additionally, these donations are notable because they are received voluntarily, unlike taxes imposed by states.

This article was written in collaboration with Marianella Vansi (Editor)