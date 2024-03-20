Important facts: Experts say the hacker stole approximately US$8,100 from the Trezor account.

Recently, a third-party platform lost data that could have led to phishing cases.

On Tuesday, March 19, X’s account at Trezor, a maker of Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrency hardware wallets, was hacked. Hackers take control of posting content about Memecoin and alleged support of fakes airdrop For your users.

Trezor’s message, informed of Security expert ZachXBT started off by saying that the company “wants to support the SLERF community.” This is a memecoin launched on Solana a few hours ago.

Whether related to that support for SLERF or not, Message keeps announcing alleged pre-sale of non-existent TRZR tokens, by Trezor. To achieve this, an address was shared to which funds could be sent in Solana (SOL), the native token of that network, to receive TRZR in return.

Finally, at the end of the post, an alleged link was left airdrop (Free token distribution) for Trezor users. Of course, the link was fake and an attempt was made to phishingThrough which malicious links are used to steal information like login information and passwords.

ZachXBT’s comment is about the small amount of money the hacker was able to steal using Trezor’s X account. waterfall: @zachxbt,

Despite the effort, the hacker’s luck was not as good as other similar cases previously reported in CriptoNoticias. The ZachXBT expert clarified that only US$8,100 was withdrawn from the hacker’s address after taking control of the Trezor X account. Although this is not a negligible amount at all, it is less than what could have happened if more people had fallen for the false advertising. If commission costs are deducted, the thief made away with US$6,136 in total.

The incident comes just two months after Trezor notified its users of a phishing risk. This was because a third-party platform suffered a security breach that, in fact, allowed many users to receive malicious emails.