The elderly in Venezuela are one of the populations most affected by the crisis.

Alberto Ochoa woke up like every morning to the screams of hawks and guacharacas who flocked to the residential block where he lived every day. He is in Caracas, Venezuela on January 23. Taking a small step, due to his age, he prepared his coffee and then picked up his mobile phone to read the morning news.

Immediately, and on the front page, their attention was drawn to a headline: “Is Bitcoin’s All-Time High Soon? This is what the analysts say.”

He immediately thought, “And can I get in on that Bitcoin thing?”, Then he remembered his reality: He is an older adult, retired, a pensioner and has a gross income of no more than US$100 per month in the local currency, bolivars. This is an amount that is barely enough for him. For one and a half week market.

with basic basket At close to 600 US dollars, Venezuela is currently one of the countries most affected by the economic phenomenon of inflation. However, it has shown improvement in recent months. According to the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV), the consumer price index (CPI) was 1.2% in February. The unit also calculated the annual variation of the two figures to be 75.9%, a variation not seen in at least 10 years.

But this is a half-baked reform, because the Venezuelan population, including older people like Ochoa, is subject to a scenario in which wages, Besides being inadequate, it is fleeting. This is reflected in more than 6,900 protests and demonstrations carried out in 2023 by active and retired workers from various branches of the Venezuelan economy. cry Among other things, to improve salaries.

At times, Alberto Ochoa has completely spent the 130 bolivars per month he receives by law. The amount will be deposited into your bank account on the same day, And with this you can buy only one kilo of maize flour and half a kilo of hard cheese.

Now, in Venezuela, the government gives bonuses and other compensation in addition to the 130 bolivar legal salary. But it does so through means other than payroll. Overall, the monthly income reaches approximately US$100.

With those US$100, Ochoa is able to cover only a small part of the original basket. They claim the money they receive is insufficient Achieving a moderate quality of life. He is, in short, one of the faces of the dire economic situation that still exists in Venezuela.

Despite stable inflation, the economic crisis in Venezuela continues. Source: DLA.

A classic adoption route

Inspired by the need he is going through, fortunately with the help of his close relatives, Alberto took the step of adopting Bitcoin. As he told CryptoNoticias, he focused on reading and learning “a little” about this asset. He also took advice from his children and decided to invest after finding a suitable vehicle.

Alberto tells us he has decided to adopt Bitcoin Using a Secure Wallet, as is the wallet of Satoshi, due to fear of larger exchanges (such as Binance, which has a large presence in Venezuela). This is because, in his opinion, these companies are “like banks”.

“I met Bitcoin when I was 70 years old and it happened because information about this asset was flooding social networks and someone wanted to know more about it. Now my goal is to take advantage of the rush after the halving,” the elder said.

Ochoa said he came into direct contact with Bitcoin on the recommendation of his son, who is a Bitcoiner. His first son was in charge of opening a wallet for him and explaining how to receive and send Satoshi through the Lightning network and the main Bitcoin chain. what did he say to her too This should be done if there is a problem with that wallet.

However, Ochoa clarified that he has no intention of working with Bitcoin, although he already knows how. His idea is to accumulate as much as he can, Because their intention is to defeat the crisis.

As Alberto observed, savings in bolívars “no longer exist.” He believes that trying to survive with the local currency is not profitable, as he can achieve very little with it. And, apart from inflation, He reminded that in Venezuela “everything is converted into dollars.”

As a result of the crisis, the Venezuelan economy found a way to protest through the US dollar. In the country, most – if not all – businesses Their products are denominated in dollars. And they are governed by the exchange rate or parallel quote of the Central Bank of Venezuela, which is usually one or two bolivars higher than the official rate.

Alberto uses the Wallet of Satoshi to hold his Bitcoins. Source: Cryptonoticias.

An exception among the usual Bitcoin investors

Alberto said that one of the things that attracted him about Bitcoin is its deflationary characteristics. It is a product of A limited mintage (there will only be 21 million coins in the world), progressive reduction in emissions and continued encouragement of hoarding by users,

Ochoa also explained that Bitcoin is different from the traditional financial system, where central banks They control the issuance and distribution of fiat moneywhich is the common cause of inflationary phenomena around the world (including Venezuela)

Another feature of Bitcoin that Ochoa encountered This was accompanied by its instability. It has significant upward or downward movements in its price and depending on this, it has a high level of risk or reward.

And it is precisely this classification of a risk asset that has led Bitcoin to be adopted by the population between the ages of 18 and 37. a demographic that typically greater appetite for risk And he is able to engage in investments like BTC without any ifs and buts to make profits from speculation.

But Alberto Ochoa is 70 years old. That is not within the parameters of those who, in theory, are willing to invest in Bitcoin to take advantage of it due to its volatility.

According to analysis firm Schroders’ 2023 global investment study, youth between 18-37 years Are More willing to take additional risks. Of the population of 23,000, 65% of investors said they have very high risk tolerance Compared to a few years ago.

same report Place Investors of Ochoa’s age are among the least willing to take risks. In detail, only 45% of them consulted He expressed his appetite for risk.

Older adults don’t typically turn to risky assets like Bitcoin for investments. Source: Schroders.

So, what motivated Alberto Ochoa to invest in Bitcoin? This is simple He believes that later on they can have capital “to meet some basic needs or emergencies, knowing that BTC will generate profits in the future”. In fact, he just wants to try to take advantage of the bull market that seems to have arrived since The digital currency recently recorded a new all-time high after crossing US$73,000.

That’s why Alberto Ochoa stressed, “I want to hold Bitcoin as long as it’s prudent.” Consider the scenario in which demand far exceeds supply just before Bitcoin introduced the mechanism that splits mining rewards in half.

For now, Ochoa is excited about his first investment, worth US$10. had already given him a small profit margin Thanks to Bitcoin recently crossing the US$70,000 barrier.

“I made the right decision to buy, and getting results, even if they are small, invites me to move forward,” reflected Ochoa, from his armchair at his home in Caracas. Closes his eyes and imagines that he is carrying his luggage Laser eyes, apparently thinking that the price of Bitcoin could soon climb to US$100,000 or even higher, according to analysts.

