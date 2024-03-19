The concept of “futures” is a well-known option in markets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrencies. However, it was not linked to Bitcoin mining, at least until now, when the first hash rate futures were announced for anyone to trade.

Bitnomial, an exchange focused on Bitcoin derivatives, he launched The first Bitcoin hashrate futures in the United States in collaboration with Bitcoin mining company Luxor. These contracts provide miners and investors in general a new way to manage hashrate volatility.Critical to the functioning of the Bitcoin network.

As Cryptopedia, Cryptonoticeous’s educational section, explains, hashrate expresses the amount of processing power used to process transactions and create blocks in Bitcoin’s distributed ledger.

With futures offered by Bitnomial since the end of March, Users will be able to protect themselves from price changes in hashrate, Sensitive to events such as an increase in energy costs or a decrease in the price of BTC. Hashrate price variation could be especially significant in light of the next Bitcoin halving, estimated for April 2024.

This contributed to the growth of miners’ profitability per hash rate over the past 12 months. waterfall: hashrate index,

With respect to the financial products offered by Bitnomial and Luxor, Hashrate futures contracts have a size of 1 petahash (PH) and have a monthly term., They assure that the tool may be essential for Bitcoin miners who need to guarantee the stability of their income in a volatile market environment.

How can Hashrate Futures serve?

Hashrate Futures allows users to lock in the future price of hashrate. This way, they reach a stable value for their hashrate, regardless of whether market conditions make it cheaper or more expensive in the future. This is essential for miners as it helps them ensure the profitability of their operations in the long term.

For example, if a Bitcoin miner has a large amount of mining equipment that requires a large amount of electricity to operate, he can trade the future price of the electricity required to operate his equipment with hashrate futures. Can lock. With this, you will be able to plan your costs and protect yourself from possible increases in the price of electricity.

On the other hand, other investors can use hashrate futures to speculate on the future price of the Bitcoin hashrate without owning physical mining infrastructure. For example, if they believe that demand for Bitcoin will increase in the future, they may purchase hashrate futures as a way to gain exposure to the Bitcoin market and profit from the increase in hashrate price.