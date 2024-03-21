Important facts: Next stop is less than 1 month away.

Bitcoin would need to rise 50% in 30 days to reach this level.

Samson Mow, CEO of Jan3, the technology company driving the world’s adoption of Bitcoin (BTC), released his price projection for the digital currency in the short term.

“Bitcoin likely to reach $100,000 before halving,” Revealed In statements given to the press. i.e, This milestone is expected to be reached in the next four weeks,

It should be noted that the halving is the event that reduces the issuance of Bitcoin by half every four years, something that will happen until 21 million units of the currency have been minted. The event, which limits selling pressure from miners that drives prices higher, has its next date at the end of April.

Mo explained that the reason for their launch is that “there are not enough coins to meet the overwhelming demand for the ETF which consumes approximately 7,000 coins per day.”

with this Referred to Bitcoin Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) Launched in the United States more than two months ago. The high demand for these instruments has pushed the price of the currency to new all-time high (ATH).

The record price of Bitcoin so far was $ 73,700 a week ago. From that level, it dropped to $60,000 and then recovered to around $67,000. This movement can be seen below.

Bitcoin price last week. waterfall: trading view,

Maui also mentioned price action of cryptocurrency Will be “decoupled” from Bitcoin in general., That is, he explained, “because we have massive tailwinds from ETFs.”

“We now have between $500 million and $1 billion of inflows every trading day,” he said. On the other hand, he compared this by saying that cryptocurrencies do not have that large amount of capital inflows.

“While Coins”crypto‘They may follow Bitcoin for some time because they are small and have little liquidity, it is inevitable that they will lose strength and be left behind,’ he warned.

The practitioner explained that this disconnection occurs because “the founder/insider They simply decide to stop raising the price to buy Bitcoin, which is very common.

Then, “retail buyers are left holding the bag,” he suggests. Be careful when trading and don’t sell altcoins in time (Cryptocurrencies other than BTC).

These comments come two months after Mo said Bitcoin would soon hit $1 million due to the impact of ETFs. This speculation occurred just days before these products were authorized in the United States.

Mo is a Canadian businessman recognized in the Latin American ecosystem for his involvement in driving the adoption of Bitcoin in El Salvador. As reported by CriptoNoticias, he has worked on the development of a bond backed by the country’s currency to build Bitcoin City.

Similarly, apart from running Jan3, he is also the CEO of gaming company Pixelmatic and the developer of AquaBitcoin self-custody wallet.

Maov is not the only one who sees Bitcoin price hitting $100,000 this year

Mo’s estimate is similar to that given by other market researchers, who have also predicted Bitcoin to reach US$100,000 this year. One of them is Robert Kiyosaki, author of the book “Rich Dad, Poor Dad”. Believe this will happen in mid-2024,

Meanwhile, other experts warn that, although they maintain medium-term bullish expectations for Bitcoin, the price could extend its current decline. This is due to the general currency volatility which causes demand to become stronger again.

Additionally, historically, Bitcoin prices have experienced declines in the days surrounding the decline due to profit taking. However, according to the data on-chain CryptoQuant Explorer shared that there is currently no major selling pressure on performance.

If Mo’s prediction comes true then the price of Bitcoin will increase by 50% in the next four weeks.