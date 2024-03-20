A year ago, operations of the Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrency industry in Venezuela were partially halted. It was a year of delays for early sector companies and projects that managed to establish a strong base in the Caribbean country.

The Venezuelan Executive reported on March 17, 2023 about the intervention and restructuring of the Superintendency of Crypto Assets (SunCrip). it, Product of a multi-million dollar corruption scheme That included that government office, its president, Joselit Ramirez, and other senior government officials.

Following that ordinance, Bitcoin mining farms operating under regulation in the country were shut down. Initially it was said that the measure would be in place for six months while clarity was achieved and the investigation proceeded. However, the rule is still in place, adding to uncertainty in the region.

Similarly, cryptocurrency exchanges and platforms They had to shut down their operations due to regulatory opaqueness.

“The industry that was in the process of consolidation and growth has suffered a blow last year,” said Marlon Rojas, a Venezuelan miner with the company Venecrypto Servicios, speaking to Cryptonoticias. As you can see, many companies that were barely born closed down due to Sunacrip’s intervention, because it was “impossible for them to go 1 year without covering operations and operating expenses.”

“On the other hand, other companies that were waiting for permits were never granted feasibility, so those projects also stalled with large capital losses,” Rojas said.

It is estimated that, due to SunCrip’s position, 75,000 Bitcoin mining equipment was disconnected, causing million-dollar monthly losses. A figure that is uncertain today. Similarly, the intervention led to the seizure and inspection by state security officials of Bitcoin mining farms in the interior of the Caribbean country.

For Rojas, “today it is difficult to determine a figure” that reflects the damage caused by the disconnection of miners due to Suncrip’s intervention. “Each mining operation is done separately. “The governing body that can estimate this amount has been interfered with,” he insisted.

SUNACRIP’s intervention reached the point where even the physical headquarters of the office, located in the center of Caracas, the Venezuelan capital, was completely destroyed. Today, the facilities are used for another government program that concerns Essequibo.

Current rules should be revised

Although it may work under the law Effective from January 2019Bitcoin and Cryptocurrency Industry in Venezuela He thought it best to wait with his arms down. Government’s designation of the entity that, in theory, ensures compliance with the rules for the functioning of an emerging ecosystem in that country.

still, This existing law should be amended, according to miner Marlon Rojas. For him, although regulation of the ecosystem already exists, “many of these regulations should be reviewed, as they do not represent the true spirit of the ecosystem and were created unilaterally by the officials on duty.”

When the Sunacrip intervention started last year, the government said that it would last for 6 months, i.e. till September 2023. However, when that month came, it was reported that the restructuring would last another semester.

That means this intervention will last till this month of March 2024. However, 10 days before its expiry, SunAcrip nothing has been reported, Nor from the Venezuelan executive or any related entity.

This is the attitude that the Venezuelan state has maintained since ordering the restructuring of Sunacrip. communication with that unit have become practically non-existent And little – or nothing – is known about the intervention process that began just over a year ago.

Despite the silence, miner Marlon Rojas assures that “the Venezuelan state is very interested in regulating the ecosystem because they know that the mining industry is a source of income.”

«Venezuela has a great potential for the development of mining due to its energy resources. The ecosystem is alive and has not stopped growing and learning over the past year. With the halving so close and the price reaching an all-time high, many new entrants are looking to get in. “We have a more mature and educated ecosystem, which is more aware of the risks of this business.” Marlon Rojas, Venezuelan Bitcoin miner.

Rojas claimed that, as a result of Suncrip’s interference, There are miners who are working secretly. He assures that, although there are those who defend this activity, “it has little chance of reaching the formal industrialization required.”

“Secret mining adheres to a reality. On the one hand, there is not enough hosting capacity with licenses for mining machines. And, on the other hand, becoming legal requires more capital than clandestine operations,” said Rojas, who later warned: “However, it would be impossible to sustain medium- or high-scale mining operations under this scenario.” Is.”

“It is important to establish clear rules of the game in Venezuela”

A viewpoint similar to that of Marlon Rojas was shared by Eleazar Colmenares, President of the National Association of Cryptocurrency Exchange Houses and Related Activities (Asyncrip).

Speaking with CryptoNoticias, the union member said that the year of SunCrip interference resulting in a 12 month delay As for the industry, this particularly concerned the alliances that the main Venezuelan exchanges were developing with various companies in the sector, such as payment gateways for crypto assets.

“Quantifying the losses is quite complex, but it can be said that the possibility of Venezuelans using cryptocurrencies as a means of payment and value preservation through regulated mechanisms has been affected. This is something that has been made impossible,” Colmenares said.

The executive director of payment gateway Cryptobuyer Venezuela also said that Regulation of the sector is “necessary”, Since “we do not live in an anarchic world.” “We believe it is essential to be able to work closely with the regulatory body,” he agreed.

He considers it essential that regulators and companies have “clear rules under which we can be governed and that all ordinary citizens and society who use cryptocurrencies in various cases have the security and confidence that national exchanges are regulated according to standards.” is adjusted”.

Async Manager confirms this Venezuela’s cryptocurrency industry could recover quickly, but once the regulator maintains clear rules. “Once these conditions are in place, eligible exchanges will be able to operate by the competent authorities and other companies in the region and the recovery will not take long.”

In this regard, Marlon Rojas believes that the cryptocurrency industry in Venezuela, and more precisely Bitcoin mining, This would be fixed quickly if there were clear rules of the game.

As miners are increasingly trained, Bitcoin mining is quickly and intuitively reorganized according to their incentives. If the state actively works in their favor, within a few months the hashrate that was closed a year ago could be activated in Venezuela,” Rojas said.

What was the “Suncrip” tower, Av Urdaneta, Caracas, is now the “Essequibo” tower. There will be no trace of what Sunacrip and Petro were.

Just like there is no trace of Tarek Al Aissami and the embezzled billions of dollars. pic.twitter.com/jTUOsKpnhv – Robert Lobo (@RobertLobo_) 28 December 2023

Eleazar Colmenares and Marlon Rojas both believe that the Venezuelan state There is genuine interest in regulating the cryptocurrency sector. “This ensures that the regulatory body and everyone involved in the SunCrip purification process are committed to establishing rules that clarify processes, provide security, and build confidence.”

“There is a commitment from the State through its supervisory body as well as Venezuelan exchanges that are ready to work hand in hand with regulatory bodies in favor of the development of products and services through the use of cryptocurrencies.” As exchanges continue to develop, I believe that state agencies are evaluating the best scenario to provide an operational and technical legal framework that is suitable for Venezuelan exchanges to operate. Eleazar Colmenares, President of Asyncripple.

Colmenares commented that, in Venezuela, although Sunacrip’s intervention last year halted the adoption of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, The use of these assets responds to the need to transfer digital value Through alternative mechanisms.

As you can see, crypto assets have been a super powerful tool to meet “needs and, at the same time, have provided an alternative for Venezuelans who feel comfortable investing, as it allows them to invest without traditional mechanisms like the market. Offers a different option for securities, to be able to get interesting returns.