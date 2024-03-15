Important facts: There are various opinions and analyzes that generally reach similar conclusions.

CoinShares explains that the halving affects the price in two ways.

Bitcoin’s (BTC) rise to new all-time high prices last week attracted attention due to the event occurring a month before the halving. In previous bull cycles, the price always reached a record about a year after such an event, creating uncertainty about its current state.

Has the market already priced in a Bitcoin price halving? Will it continue to rise in the months following the event like in previous cycles, as shown in the following graph, or will it be different this time?

The candles show the price of Bitcoin throughout history and the yellow lines show each of its halves. waterfall: trading view,

When the market discounts an event it means that expectations about its impact are already reflected in the price of a financial asset. This is because investors work in anticipation of such an event, meaning movement after its receipt is limited.

However, CoinShares, an asset management and market analysis company, believes Half-measures cannot be tolerated, Beyond the fact that investors can take action well in advance of the event, has warned This “affects the price” in two ways.

“One way out is clear,” he explained in a report on the matter. Halving is the halving of Bitcoin issuance that occurs approximately every four years until there are 21 million units of the currency. Therefore, it is clear that this incident Reduces sales pressure miner,

CoinShares explains, “Prices effectively remain at higher levels with a continued flow of demand or, alternatively, remain at the same level if inflows fall at the same rate as issuance.” That is why it is the fundamental value of Bitcoin that fuels its upward trend.

However, the company clarifies that “it’s actually not as impactful in the short term as you might think.” He says that “the effect is not at all immediate and only takes effect over time.”

This is because investors They can take advantage of this event to operate in the market based on expectations, For this reason, he points out that in the short term “it’s completely drowned out by speculation,” pointing to this as another way in which halving the price has an impact.

CoinShares: “Halving is a great marketing phenomenon”

Regarding the second form of impact, CoinShares says that “each halving is, effectively, a great marketing event.” “Every time it comes around, the media picks up on it with eternal fascination, shedding fresh light on Bitcoin in traditional media,” he details.

“At this point, people who first heard about Bitcoin during the last bullish period but assumed it was dead will find that it is actually doing fine and performing much better than they imagined . “This is where the immediate impact is felt.”

For CoinShares, this is what is happening currentlyAs seen below, BTC has reached new all-time high prices above $73,700.

BTC reached an all-time high of US$73,700 yesterday. waterfall: trading view,

“Even if the coverage is not always technically accurate, we believe this kind of renewed media attention is one of the key trigger points to restart the cyclical speculative frenzy that occurs approximately every 4 years. Affects Bitcoin.” CoinShares, crypto asset investment company.

As a result, this scenario becomes a driving force for classic bull market rallies until demand weakens. “The outcome seems to be the same every time: At some point prices go parabolic, they go up and there is a brutal correction,” he tells Apart.

This renewed focus on Bitcoin “acts as a shot of adrenaline for the market, but it quickly fades after that,” he summarized.

On-chain data indicates Bitcoin will continue to rise

Taking into account what has been described, the impact of the halving on the price of Bitcoin comes from both the reduction in its issuance, as well as the expectations generated by such a situation. Therefore, the second effect mentioned is the only thing that, in any case, the market can discount in anticipation of an event.

However, according to the movements on-chainThat doesn’t seem to be what’s happening. The proportion of Bitcoin transferred in the last three months increased from 16% to 40% From October 2023 to March 2024.

According to data provider Glassnode, this is “a classic Bitcoin bull pattern,” but not a late cycle. As the graph shows, this ratio reached more than 60% when the currency price reached its highest cyclical level.

The supply of Bitcoin has changed over the past three months. Source: Glassnode.

It also adds that short-term investors are receiving BTC, while long-term investors are making profits. For this reason, Glassnode believes that “the classic transfer of wealth from a group of hodlers (long-term investors) to speculators is already underway.” In this sense, new demand may continue to drive growth.

In tune, data platform on-chain NodeCharts indicated that they associate the current capital inflows with a “re-accumulation process, indicating potential bullish momentum developing.”

Meanwhile, daily inflows into a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) launched two months ago in the United States continue. This gives them an opportunity to gain more stake in the currency. In fact, they exceed the amount of BTC mined per day by up to ten times, which fuels the growth. The mining network produces approximately 900 BTC per day, which will drop to 450 after the halving.

However, analysts known as Rekt Capital they warn As seen below, Bitcoin is getting closer to what it considers the “danger zone”. that is because Historically, it has seen a decline in price in the days near the halving. In a position to take profits induced by “selling news”.

The stages Bitcoin has historically gone through before the halving. Source: Rect Capital.

Despite this, in previous cycles, the strength of demand has always reactivated in the subsequent months, leading to a parabolic rise in price. So, in your case, Appears The market has not ignored this event, as it understands that the value of Bitcoin will continue to attract demand.

It is important to note that this article is not an investment recommendation, but merely reflects the views of various market players. It is essential for every investor to do their own research and manage the associated risks.