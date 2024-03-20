Important facts: In terms of bitcoins earned, miners have received less money in commission.

The value of commission before half is presented as an important source of income.

Bitcoin mining is going through a favorable phase in terms of profits. However, the increasing competition for the prize and the closeness of its halving represents a challenge for everyone in the industry. This is where network commissions come in, which supported miners’ income until 2023, which was almost exclusively driven by ordinals markets.

The current drop in commissions and the drop in Bitcoin price over the past few hours, which could have been a sign of a major correction from the halving a month ago, is a blow to people and companies mining Bitcoin for the foreseeable future. ,

During February and March 2024, the number of ordinals registrations decreased by Enough. Estimate its magnitude in estimated figures. Between April and December 2023, 100,000 to 400,000 registrations were executed daily. The ordinals were accompanied by a period of decline in activity between September and October, and a period of euphoria in May, August, November and December, when record numbers were recorded.

The number of registrations declined significantly between February and March 2024. Source: dgtl_assets/Dune

In the last 6 weeks, The number of daily registrations increased to between 40,000 and 90,000. This decrease, which reflects the lower number of minted coins and NFT registrations, lower number of transactions for BRC-20 tokens (which are the most popular), affected the value of network fees.

In this sense, the cuts have been huge and have had a significant impact on the expectations of miners, since 2023 was a year that somehow allowed us to estimate how the profits of industry participants could be maintained with higher commissions. Is.

If we look at the volume of commission payments during Ordinal’s busiest months, we see a huge increase in This ranges from 20 BTC on days with lowest demand to 120 BTC on days with highest consumption. Commission income exceeds 200 BTC on some days.

After the decline caused by ordinal markets in Bitcoin, commissions are at an all-time low. Source: dgtl_assets/Dune

these figures they have Less At values ​​between 5 BTC and 10 BTC of commission payments per day. This means that Bitcoin miners at this time, and for several weeks now, will not receive income that would be valuable after the halving, when their profits will be affected by the reward reduction.

Are miners’ incomes declining?

The short answer to this question is no. In fact, miners’ income has increased during the first months of 2024. The reason for this is the price rally that started in late October and that Now his estimate for each BTC is between USD 67,000 and USD 70,000. In other words, miners receive fewer bitcoins in income, but the value of what they receive in dollars is much higher than it was a few months ago.

In 2023, the period of greatest (unrealized) profit for miners was in December, when they reached the dollar equivalent mark of more than USD 50 million per day. At its peak, which coincided with the best price and the largest amount of BTC paid in commissions, this figure exceeded US$60 million per day.

Bitcoin miners’ profits increased due to the value of commissions and the current price record at the end of 2023. Source: Brain.

In 2024, after a slight recovery due to a decrease in the value of commissions, the daily profits of Bitcoin miners skyrocketed. In fact, at the end of February, they already exceeded US$60 million and have not declined since. These figures, which serve to estimate the potential profits of miners, They remain without commissions with effect from the previous year.

Concerns are in the air about a possible price correction. However, as CryptoNoticias reported, expectations from a large portion of the industry agree that the halving could be a turning point for prices to rise, and the floor will not fall too far.