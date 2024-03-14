Important facts: The JUP token was distributed via airdrop in early February.

Despite technical setbacks, Solana is growing due to its fast and cheap transactions.

SOL, the native cryptocurrency of the Solana network, has seen a 23% increase in a week, rising from $140 to $173 today.

This rebound not only highlights SOL has maintained good performance in recent monthsBut also foresees a promising future for this particular altcoin.

Below is a graph of trading view Which shows the performance of SOL in the last seven days.

Despite continued disruptions in the operation of the Solana networkInvestors have been attracted towards faster and cheaper transactions This network offers.

This fact is reflected Over 700,000 new addresses being created in Solana As reported by CriptoNoticias, the price of SOL has hinted at the possibility of a significant increase over the past week.

SOL’s positive impact extends beyond its own cryptocurrency to the token of the network’s main exchange, Jupiter.

In less than a month, the price of JUP token, Usage for exchange administration has increased by more than 100%Because it was distributed via airdrop in early February.

JUP hovered between $0.40 and $0.50 over the past three weeks, but it began rising on March 7 and It is currently around $1 per unitAs seen in the graph Trading View.

This growth has been influenced not only by the success of SOL, but also by implementation of a community vote To select the new tokens that will be launched on a platform called LFG Launchpad. This gives JUP a practical (not just imaginary) utility.

For his part, the founder of Jupiter, known under the pseudonym Meow, has It has been told Targeting LFG as an initiative Promote the development and long-term sustainability of promising projects, In February, Meow launched this platform highlighting the importance of community involvement in selecting projects for launch at Jupiter.

Following a voting period that took place between March 7 and 10 and the participation of 175,000 voters, Zeus Network and Sharkify projects Were Selected To launch on Jupiter Exchange,

The Zeus Network aims to connect Solana and Bitcoin, facilitating interoperability between the two networks. On the other hand, Sharkify provides a solution for lending and borrowing against NFTs on Solana, giving NFT holders the opportunity to leverage or earn returns through their digital assets.