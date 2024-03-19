Important facts: Yesterday, there were overall negative capital inflows into Bitcoin spot ETFs.

Between today and tomorrow the US Federal Reserve will take a decision on interest rates.

This Tuesday, March 19, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) dropped from $64,000 to figures not seen since the beginning of March.

Although this is a relatively high price – considering that the halving has not happened yet this year – it may cause some fear among investors. the thing is that Just 5 days ago, BTC set a new all-time high above $73,000,

The following graph, provided by trading viewAllows you to observe the price movements of Bitcoin during the last 3 months:

Bitcoin price from January 2024. Source: trading view,

Something that could cause this drop is tomorrow, March 18, Bitcoin spot ETFs listed on US exchanges had a day of negative inflowsThat means outflow of capital.

As explained in Cryptopedia (the educational section of CryptoNoticias), Companies issuing these ETFs must have Bitcoin to back their funds., Therefore, when there is large demand for these financial products, BTC purchases occur (which, according to the simple law of supply and demand, causes the price to rise). Similarly, when there is an outflow of capital from an ETF, managers may sell the Bitcoins that back them (although they are not required to do so). Bitcoin traders are apparently interpreting yesterday’s capital outflows as a selling indicator.

The following table, provided by the company Farside Investors, shows capital flows into Bitcoin ETFs day by day from February 29 to March 18. it’s clear that Grayscale, with its GBTC fund, is primarily responsible for this negative dayBecause it is the only one with numbers in red:

Capital flows out of Bitcoin ETFs. Source: Farside Investors

Furthermore, today and tomorrow are expected to be turbulent days for financial markets in general. this is because The US Federal Reserve (Fed) will decide and announce what the new interest rates will be., This data is usually influential for volatile assets such as company shares, stock indexes, Bitcoin, and cryptocurrencies.

Is the rally over for Bitcoin?

Based on Bitcoin’s historical cycles, various indicators, and various fundamental factors, it can be thought that This Bitcoin bullish cycle, far from ending, has just begun, If this is true, then the current decline is nothing more than a bearish correction within a bullish macrotrend.

Carlos Maslatan, Argentine lawyer and market analyst. Hope – based primarily on the theory of Elliott Waves – which Bitcoin may reach near $60,000 in this correction,

On other grounds, NodeCharts, an on-chain data and analytics firm, reaches a similar conclusion. According to a recent report, if BTC loses the $64,000 or $65,000 range, New support will be found near $60,000,

Trader and financial influencer, David Battaglia believes that the current decline is negligible and show strength Of BTC:

“So all the short-term hodlers sold out, Grayscale has its biggest day of sales and it also has the record for the most money outflows of any ETF in history and they can’t even drop Bitcoin to $60,000?” David Battaglia, businessman and influencer.

But An upward bounce would be expected after this decline, And this is not blind faith in Bitcoin. On the contrary, there are several bullish fundamentals that remain in place.

First of all, it should be referred to Transfusion scheduled for late April And this has, historically, marked Bitcoin’s cycles. This event halves the BTC issuance, leaving less supply in the market. Besides, Halving reminds the world that Bitcoin is a scarce asset And that there will never be more than 21 million units of this digital currency. In the words of investment company, CoinShares, “Halving is a great marketing phenomenon.”

Furthermore, it should be noted that Bitcoin ETFs, in general, are doing exceptionally well, beyond the fact that ultimately – overall – they have negative capital flow days. CriptoNoticias has reported that these financial products have broken many records and surprised even experienced analysts. As mentioned above, ETF management companies are natural buyers of Bitcoin, so if ETFs perform well in the market, the price of Bitcoin will benefit.

Last but not least, it should be noted Retail investing is moving (or moving back) into Bitcoin., Various metrics, such as Google searches for the term “Bitcoin” show that there is renewed interest in the digital currency. According to Juan Rodríguez, a Colombian analyst and communicator, these retail investors will become “the second bullish wind for Bitcoin.”

Given all this, it should be clear why bullish expectations remain intact. Although there is disparity in estimates, most analysts consulted or reviewed by this information portal agree that BTC will be worth at least $100,000 in 2024 or 2025.