Important facts: Solana and Near saw significant growth, as did their respective cryptocurrencies.

Such a trend has not been seen since the end of 2021.

Decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols have seen skyrocketing growth in their trading volumes in recent weeks. In fact, the flood is such that it reaches levels similar to the highest levels recorded in 2021 given the bullish market conditions we are experiencing these days.

Daily Volume in DeFi consistently outperformed 10,000 million US dollars, with a solid and sustained upward trend. This increase in trading volumes is a clear indicator of the growing interest in these protocols, which allow financial operations to be carried out without an intermediary; Instead, transactions are regulated with smart contracts and codes that certify that parties fulfilled their obligations.

Daily trading volume in DeFi has reached US$10.95 billion, with weekly volume increasing by 7.85%, which reached US$70.784 million. This steady growth trend resembles the trend seen in the 2021 bull market, indicating strong momentum in the DeFi market.

One network that stands out for its growth in this area is Solana, which reached a total value locked (TVL) of US$10,544 million and displaced Tron from the second step on the podium. Of course, the throne goes to Ethereum, which dominates 74% of DeFi operations.

For most of 2023, DeFi trading volume was less than $5 billion. waterfall: defilama,

Similarly, Near Protocol has achieved growth of over 33% in terms of TVL In the week that passed. The cryptocurrencies of the two networks mentioned, SOL and NEAR, stand out even during the bearish weekend top 20 Of the market, as reported in CriptoNoticias.

The increase in trading volume is also reflected Development Participation of decentralized exchanges (DEX) versus centralized exchanges (CEX). According to DefiLlama, DEXs currently account for 35% of total exchange volume, reflecting a growing preference for decentralization among cryptocurrency traders.

Apart from the increase in trading volume, the total value locked in DeFi remains around $100 billion. This figure represents an increase of 112% compared to the same date in 2023When he accumulated 87.3 billion US dollars.