Important facts: During the last few months, its developers worked on improving the app.

The application is available on Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

After several weeks of waiting, people who purchased Bitkey hardware wallets for Bitcoin will begin to receive their devices. Bitkey was developed by Block, the company focused on the ecosystem’s main cryptocurrency and founded by former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

They say, “The wait is over.” release Bitkey, which indicates The open source, BTC-focused hardware wallet started shipping to its buyers. As CriptoNoticias reported, users in 95 countries had the option to pre-purchase this Bitcoin self-custody device more than 3 months ago.

The hardware wallet, which began testing during the summer of 2023, Block’s Cash App will connect to the payments platform and Coinbase exchange, To allow buying and selling of BTC within your app.

Bitkey mobile phone applications and devices. Source: Bitki

Bitkey is designed under three pillars: two of which are the device and the application, which has been improved by its developers in recent months and is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

The third pillar of Bitkey is its security system, which includes Storing a part of users’ private keys on a cloud server. This means that if users lose both their phone and device, they can recover their funds using the “Trusted Contacts” tool, which relies on people the user knows to verify their recovery request. Is. Additionally, they will also have a tool called “Emergency Access,” which allows users to take control of their Bitcoin if something happens.