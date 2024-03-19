China’s central bank digital currency (CBDC), the digital yuan, can now be used by foreigners. This is part of that country’s work to advance the Asian country’s far-reaching project.

On Monday, the Chinese central bank public A user guide to the digital yuan, also known as e-CNY. In this, foreigners coming to China are invited Download e-CNY AppWhich is available in App Store (from Apple) and Play Store (from Google).

After downloading it, people will have to register to create an account. As per the instructions, foreign visitors must select an authorized operator. Which supports international services with e-CNY.

So far there are only four operators authorized by the central bank: Bank of China, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, China Construction Bank and Bank of Communications of China.

The e-CNY application is available on Apple and Google App Store. Source: Central Bank of China.

As the Chinese central bank indicated, overseas users can register and open an e-CNY wallet using phone numbers from approximately 210 countries and territories. This also includes the possibility of opening a wallet Without opening an account with any authorized operator.

Visitors also do not need to visit a bank, hand over their passport or any other identifying information to create a wallet. Similarly, if anonymous wallets are opened it is not necessary for interested parties to have a bank account in China. Central Bank explains to visitors Can transact up to 2,000 yuanWith a daily limit of 5,000 yuan.

The Chinese central bank detailed that the digital yuan wallet can be directly linked to foreign users’ international bank cards, allowing visitors Pay directly from your wallet without reloading beforehand. All they need to do is enter the payment password to complete the transaction.

The e-CNY application is available on Apple and Google App Store. Source: Central Bank of China.

Visitors who decide to use the digital yuan wallet will also be able to exchange their e-CNY for banknotes. To do this “you can visit the bank counters of the authorized operator,” the guide says. This is how to recharge wallet using paper-To withdraw the balance converted into yuan in currency or cash.

double edged weapon

China’s move to allow foreign users to use its central bank digital currency is a response to actions by that country To launch their CBDC in the market.

According to the Atlantic Council, e-CNY is one of the most advanced CBDCs and is considered to be the largest pilot in the world, with over 260 million wallets operating across 25 cities across the Asian giant. In fact, this currency has even been used to pay for international commitments, as reported by CryptoNoticias.

However, CBDCs are a double-edged sword. These assets have been labeled as “threat” by the Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrency community. This new version of central bank money is seen as a medium that leads to violations of freedom and privacy.

This is because, unlike Bitcoin’s decentralized technology, CBDCs are fully controlled by central banks, These are entities that have the ability to monitor, monitor, and even stop transactions.

There are studies that warn that, with the advent of CBDCs, central banks will have greater control over the financial freedom of residents. In fact, governments are expected They will decide what can be purchased with the CBDCAccording to former directors of the International Monetary Fund.