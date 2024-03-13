Important facts: “That’s impressive for any ETF,” the analyst says.

Buying pressure from ETFs pushes up the price of Bitcoin.

Bitcoin (BTC) has reached a new all-time high thanks to a record run by an ETF based on the digital currency. Yesterday, March 12, more than $1 billion flowed into the fund. This is the first time this has happened in a single trading day.

The ETF issued by asset manager BlackRock (IBIT) stood out Receiving $849 million in net inflowsAccording to this, also marking a record for its type of financial instrument data From Bitmex Research.

This influx of capital meant a total of 14,706 BTC entered ETFs based on digital currency, with IBIT leading this figure by gaining 11,946 BTC in the last day alone, as shown in the following table.

Buying pressure has been generated by these ETFs Pushed Bitcoin to new all-time high of $73,300As shown in the chart, it has recorded a 9% rise over the past seven days after consolidating above $70,000 for three consecutive days. trading view,

For George CalleThe success of Bitcoin ETFs in capturing such inflows more than a month after their release is “nothing short of impressive for any ETF,” said the cryptocurrency market analyst.

However, while some Bitcoin ETFs celebrate their successes, fund outflows from the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), the Bitcoin ETF managed by Grayscale, have remained steady despite the decline. in tomorrow’s day An outflow of about $79 million was recorded.

According to analyst James Van Straten, this decline It could have been “Investors’ expectations regarding the completion of the sale of GBTC by Gemini or the new mini ETF proposed by Grayscale.”

By the latter they mean that Grayscale has filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). A spin-off of your GBTC fund to create a new “mini” version of your ETF, under the symbol $BTC, as reported by CriptoNoticias. The initiative seeks to split a portion of the value of GBTC investments between the existing fund and the new BTC fund.

Despite these developments, GBTC has experienced “the second largest number of outflows of any ETF cumulatively over the past 15 years”. commented Eric Balchunas, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst.

For now, the price of Bitcoin continues to rise, with the ETF being its main bullish catalyst, While the market waits to stop Next April.