A judge has ruled based on “overwhelming evidence” that computer scientist Craig S. Wright (CSW) is not Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin.

«CZW is not the author of the technical document; CSW is not Satoshi; CSW is not the creator of Bitcoin; “CSW was not the author of the Bitcoin software,” Judge James Mellor said, as CryptoNoticias reported this morning.

There are still appeals that the defense can use to show that the court’s decision is wrong. It is worth clarifying Being Satoshi Nakamoto is something that can be easily demonstrated: It is enough to sign a transaction to a single address, which, as identified, belonged to the creator of Bitcoin, something that Wright was never able to do.

After hearing Judge Mellor’s decision, A cryptocurrency crashed and, at least at the time of this publication, has failed to recover, It is a fork of Bitcoin SV (BSV), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), which in turn is a fork of the original Bitcoin (BTC).

In the following graph of trading viewThe price movements of Bitcoin SV in the past week have been observed:

Bitcoin SV price in the last 7 days. waterfall: trading view,

The decline is close to 10% at the time of this publication following the court decision.

This is the reason for the collapse of Bitcoin SV Wright is the main promoter of this cryptocurrencyWhich he promotes by saying that it is the real Bitcoin. His influence on the project and the Bitcoin SV community is significant, which is why news related to Wright often affects the price of this alternative cryptocurrency.

Even BSV supporters admitted that this was a blow to their favorite cryptocurrency.

X from BSVbosses account he has written “If Craig had won, BSV could be in the 5 points right now. No one is happy with this decision. “Clearly, many of the things Craig has said over the last few years have not lived up to him.”

Nevertheless, this X account says he will continue to defend BSV because he considers it “the best technology.”