The European Union Parliament approved new rules that directly affect companies and users of Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies. Therefore, amid concerns that the imposed financial sanctions will be respected, legislators voted in favor of regulations that consider the possibility of freezing and confiscating assets, including digital currencies such as Bitcoin (BTC).

With 543 votes in favor, 45 votes against and 27 abstentions, the approval of this law reflects the strong support of European parliamentarians. They say that, by doing so, they strengthen the EU’s ability to combat money laundering and other illicit activities.

Lately, this story has been gaining momentum Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin allow avoiding financial restrictions and engage in illegal transactions, although there are studies that show the opposite.

However, European policy makers insist that weaknesses and loopholes created by different national approaches, such as the sanctions imposed by the EU on Russia during its invasion of Ukraine, must be addressed. As CryptoNoticias reported at the time, it was indeed a war that shifted to cryptocurrency wallets.

Therefore, in order to close loopholes and prevent violations of the restrictions, Proposed rules would make it a crime for cryptocurrency companies or services not to freeze funds or allow funds to be transferred to persons subject to sanctions. Similarly, doing business with state entities of sanctioned countries would be a punishable offence. As detailed below, providing financial services or legal advice in breach of the restrictions will also be a criminal offense a statement Of the European Parliament.

“We need this law because different national approaches have created weaknesses and loopholes that require frozen assets to be seized,” said Dutch MP Sophie in ‘t Veld.

“Violations and evasion of sanctions will be punished in all Member States. nowhere to run. “A modest degree of coherence of sanctions has been achieved and law enforcement cooperation between Member States, the Commission and the European Public Prosecutor’s Office will be structured,” He added Sophie in ‘t Veld.

to make rules law It needs to be approved by the European Parliament of the CouncilWhich brings together senior government officials from member countries.

And once the rules are approved by the Council, EU member states will be tasked with enforcing the rules and doing everything from “definitions of sanctions violations” and “related penalties.”