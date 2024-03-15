Important facts: Despite its progress, no official Web3 applications or games have been developed yet.

Recently, the term Web3 has spread across various fields with impressive speed and claims to be the second definition of innovation. However, representatives from various industries are skeptical of the incident. Will this result in companies selling more attractive packages with similar content or will it become a true innovation that aims to change the future?

Before we dive into the topic and share our opinions, let’s quickly review the history of the Internet so we’re on the same page.

Web History 101

The idea of ​​creating a decentralized network to share information around the world was born more than 30 years ago and developed by Create Web 1.0, a read-only network, It existed between 1990 and 2004 and had the following shortcomings:

The websites were stable;

Most of the sites were owned by companies;

There was hardly any interaction between users on the network.

Web 2.0, or in other words, today’s Internet, was an attempt to solve the listed shortcomings. It emerged in 2004 and led to the creation of the first social networks. As a result, evolved towards A read and write network with user-generated content, Web 2.0 inspired the advertising revenue system used by companies to make their traffic profitable. However, individual users producing content could not officially own or monetize it.

The revolutionary Web 3.0, coined by Ethereum, emerged on the horizon in 2014 to solve crypto users’ concerns about allowing private companies to use their information to act on their behalf. It aims to provide a more personalized, secure and transparent user experience with faster, human-like information processing.

All about Web3

Web3, unlike the monopolistic Web, is the epitome of decentralization. The network is attempting to introduce a read-write-itself system. This also means that the platform is managed and developed by its users. Web 3.0 aspires to be a better internet based on cryptocurrencies, blockchain, and NFTs, giving users ownership over their content.

Key Features of Web3

The following are the essential features that make Web 3.0 different from previous versions of the Web and exceptionally remarkable and attractive to innovation-driven businesses and individuals:

intelligence artificial: The data is designed to provide only relevant, accurate and unbiased information to the user. semantic Web: Intelligent machinery interprets messages and emotions, turning them into data to improve communication. decentralization Data storage: Information is stored in different locations and is accessible globally. connectivity: Every user can access ubiquitous information on a variety of devices. Security Within a trustworthy nature: the web guarantees direct interaction without intermediaries. GRAPHICS 3D: A three-dimensional cyber world with enhanced immersion in games, content and websites.

The scenarios available within the platform depend on whether we are talking about a Web3 project or ecosystem. Holding tokens and purchasing NFTs is pretty much all you can do within the Web 3.0 project. And when NFTs expire, there’s nothing you can do about it.

A Web3 ecosystem has more options All its blockchain features, mechanics, offerings and products are interconnected and interchangeableWhich maximizes the benefits, advantages, possibilities and user experience with the platform in general. bets.ioSpecifically, it is a Web 3.0 ecosystem. We will discuss the specific benefits of Web3 for Bets.io members later.

Why go to Web3

The benefits of this state-of-the-art network include luxuries that today’s users especially value:

Decentralization distributes ownership of the platform and its content among builders and token owners.

Inclusivity allows all users to access the network equally without exception.

As with Basic Payments, the network uses cryptocurrencies, so players can send and spend money online without involving third parties.

No trust issues: The network does not ask for access to your data to act on your behalf and is based entirely on precise mechanics rather than attracting other organizations.

Due to perpetual ownership rules, users retain full ownership of their purchases through NFTs. This means they can trade or sell them to recover their value. In contrast, in Web 2.0, if the developer removes their game, players lose all their assets earned in the game.

Thanks to blockchain data storage, your information remains on the blockchain, allowing you to leave for a more relevant platform without having to restart your reputation.

Collective Contribution – A user can own a DAO, tokens that act as shares of the platform and allow them to influence future changes throughout the network.

Secure digital identity – Every user has an Ethereum address, reserving a single login across all their digital media.

In short, Web3 revolutionizes the state of the Internet today in terms of security, transparency, and content ownership.

Drawbacks of Web3

Indeed, the futuristic Web3 seems like a tunnel to the next generation of inclusive browsing experiences, with limitless possibilities for both individual users and businesses. However, there are still some obstacles that prevent this solution from being universal:

Steep learning curve: Web3’s unclear interface, technical documentation, and general significant differences from previous versions provide a poor user experience for the old school or inexperienced. Potential users are pushed out of their comfort zone to learn new algorithms and processes Which they cannot understand quickly.

Which they cannot understand quickly. High transaction payments: Although Web3 is free, Minting Ethereum NFTs requires expensive transaction fees, Therefore, this innovative network will be less likely to be implemented in economically disadvantaged areas.

Industry reaction to Web3

In January 2024, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) authorized 11 Bitcoin exchange-traded funds, leading to mixed opinions among crypto experts as to what this means for the tradable cryptoasset industry. What worries them most is that BlackRock will become the largest holder of Bitcoin thanks to the ETF.

CMO of bets.io And crypto and Web3 expert, Evgeny Babitsyn officially commented on the topic, estimating the major advantages and disadvantages of a BTC ETF. Aside, Provides retail investors with additional access to the cryptocurrency market alongside traditional financing instrumentsBecause many investors are new to investing in crypto assets.

On the other hand, «…the emergence of ETFs runs counter to what BTC initially proposed as an alternative to traditional financial systems“Says Evgeni.” he says: “…the question now is whether the institutional embrace of BTC marks the beginning of the end for the currency, at least in its original form”,

As far as Web3 is concerned, recent figures show that more than 18,000 developers contribute code to Web3 open source extensions monthly. However, Evgeny Babitsyn, as a speaker at the Sigma Eurasia Awards 2024 on the revolution of the gaming paradigm in the metaverse and Web3, made the following comment: «According to the Roundtable, no official Web3 apps or games have been developed yet. Furthermore, little is known about the blockchain used by today’s most popular casinos.,

,Software vendors and casino operators have not considered the responsibilities they will have to undertake when introducing their Web 3.0 products. Recent scientific research into Apple Vision Pro technologies has raised this question, as many of its early users had trouble adjusting to reality after using the device continuously. Therefore, casino game providers and operators should limit compromises to non-harmful levels within their Web 3 releases to maintain balanced gameplay., Evgeny Babitsyn, CMO of Bets.io

Simply put, there are still many holes to be filled before people can learn to use Web3 to its full potential. Otherwise, companies and individuals risk falling out with the public by producing traditional products with more attractive images rather than authentic and beneficial products for the customer. In fact, very few of the projects discussed at the SiGMA Eurasia 2024 panel had notable benefits.

Despite all obstacles, Evgeny continues: «We know for sure that 2024 will be an important year for the future of BTC, cryptocurrencies and Web3, And Bets.io stands by this statement.

About Bets.io

bets.io was founded in 2021 and has become an award-winning online betting site and leader in the crypto iGaming market. It works with over 60 software providers and includes a library of over 10,000 games played globally. In just a few years since its launch, the platform was named Best Crypto Casino 2024 (SiGMA Eurasia), Best Crypto Casino 2023 (SiGMA Europe) and Rising Star Operator 2022 (SiGMA Europe).

Bets.io currently has its own sportsbook and affiliate program. Besides, Web3 is rapidly gaining ground as an ecosystem, This means that all Bets.io tokens, NFTs, loot boxes, blockchain games, and other features and mechanics will be linked. Thus, players will be able to buy, exchange, sell or stake any of them, withdraw their values ​​or exchange them for physical goods from our partners.

In short, the Bets.io Web3 ecosystem is a true product that will set the rules for the future of iGaming, and our players will be the first to immerse themselves in this never-before-seen gaming experience.

