Important facts: The orbs disappeared from Spanish cities where they had stopped in recent months.

The WorldCoin team goes to court in an attempt to suspend the order issued by AEPD.

WorldCoin, the ambitious cryptocurrency and digital identity project led by OpenAI’s Sam Altman, has filed a lawsuit against Spain’s Data Protection Agency (AEPD). This happened after the regulator temporarily banned it from continuing its operations in various parts of the country.

Precautionary measure imposed by Spanish authorities Prevents WorldCoin from continuing to scan Iris Number of people in the next three months. In case of non-compliance with the measure, the cryptocurrency project is subject to a financial penalty The amount of which will be 20 million euros or 4% of its annual turnover.

However, the project’s parent company, Tools for Humanity (TFH) took legal action against the order issued by AEPDAccording to a note published on the WorldCoin blog.

After learning of the precautionary measure imposed by the Spanish agency, the WorldCoin team reported that “Spain ignores EU law by expelling us from the country,” as reported by CryptoNoticias. They say that the cryptocurrency project Complies with all laws and regulations governing the collection and transfer of biometric dataWhich also includes the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

“We are disappointed that the Spanish regulator did not follow applicable EU law. That’s why we filed the suit,” he pointed a company spokesperson

He said the lawsuit was a motion to suspend the Spanish agency’s order, and that it had been presented before the Contentious-Administrative Chamber of Spain’s Superior Court of Justice. report From Reuters.

As long as the legal process continues, Iris scanning was halted in exchange for cryptocurrency in the Iberian country After several months of intense activity, mainly in shopping centres.

In the city of Zaragoza in northeastern Spain, two large metal spheres, called orbs, that WorldCoin used to scan irises in exchange for some tokens have disappeared, at least from public view. they report it local media.

Long lines of people waiting to have their biometric data scanned also disappeared. And with this, the wave of popularity that the project had achieved in Spain came to a halt, leaving about 1% of the country’s population (400,000 users) having their eyes scanned.

Amid this wave of popularity, AEPD received 13 complaints Aspects like inadequate information, collection of data from minors came to light. Or zero possibility of withdrawal of consent required by the company before scanning.

This prompted the regulatory agency to act in “exceptional circumstances” where it considered it “necessary and proportionate” to adopt provisional measures aimed at immediately ending this processing of personal data.

With all this, Spain is among the eight countries that carry out research related to the project.