Important facts: The price fell on Bitmex exchange due to heavy sell orders.

The company is investigating the incident; At present nothing suspicious has been found.

Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen below $64,000 and many are taking advantage of buying at cheap prices. But there were also people who managed to acquire the digital currency for an even lower, almost unbelievable cost, less than $9,000.

This extraordinary event (in the most literal sense of the word, out of the ordinary) occurred on Monday night, when, due to sales orders Price 55.49 million dollars, Bitcoin price fell to $8,900 on BitMEX exchangeWhile on other exchanges the price remained above $63,000.

Similarly, for a person to be able to sell an asset at a certain price, there must be someone else to buy it. From there it is estimated that – assuming that the exchange, as they claim, functions normally – that there was at least one Businessman who can take advantage of this opportunity,

According to the data, the rapid decline began at 22:40 UTC and in just two minutes the price dropped to $8,900, the lowest level since the beginning of 2020. trading view,

Bitcoin price against USDT on Bitmex exchange. Source: TradingView.

The recovery was equally swift, with the price jumping to 67,000. During this brief burst of volatility on BitMEX, the global average price of BTC was around $67,400.

Why did something like this happen?

The price of Bitcoin, like any other asset in the free market, is determined by supply and demand. Bitcoin has no “official price”, At times of large selling movements, such as those seen on BitMex, the price may vary significantly from exchange to exchange due to liquidity and specific market dynamics.

The selloff on BitMEX shows how large trades can have a significant impact on prices in a short period of time. BitMEX has announced that Investigating large-scale sell orders to better understand the circumstances that led to this unusual market activity And find out if there was anything unusual in those operations. The exchange ensures that all funds are safe and its platform operates normally.

At the time of this publication, as CryptoNoticias reported this morning, Bitcoin is trading below $64,000. According to some analysts, a decline could take it to the $60,000 area. In any case, bullish expectations remain valid in the medium and long term.