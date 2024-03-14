Important facts: GALA is up more than 60% in the last 7 days.

In the past, it had difficulty breaking above the $0.60 mark.

The price of GALA, the native cryptocurrency of the Gala Games gaming network, rose from $0.042 to $0.086 (USD) last week, a level not seen in almost two years. And, although it later fell to US$0.69, it recorded more than 60% weekly and 180% monthly growth.

it Making GALA one of the best performing crypto assets The hundred with the highest capitalization in both periods.

With this deployment, the cryptocurrency has managed to overcome the resistance (maximum zone) that it experienced at US$0.60 in the middle of the rise. Since then, as seen below, it has formed temporary support (lower area) around $0.68.

GALA price in the last week. waterfall: trading view,

This behavior suggests that, if it loses the current floor, the market USD may test support at 0.60 Or previous resistance. On the other hand, if demand strengthens, it is possible that its next target will be US$0.11, as this is the next strong level that it recorded as resistance in the past.

Gala Games announces a hackathon with prizes worth US$1 million

GALA growth accelerated last week The gala took place after the games will announce A hackathon with prizes worth US$1 million, The event, which will take place on March 21, is a competition that developers can join to unlock the potential of their Galachain network.

Additionally, during the week, the platform launched a game called Legends Reborn and sent which partnered with game developer PlanX to power new gaming experiences gaming,

In the midst of this, as CryptoNoticias reported, the price of Bitcoin (BTC), the digital currency by the largest capitalization, continued rising to new all-time high prices over the past week. As a result, this sparked investor enthusiasm and led to a rise in various cryptocurrencies, including gaming projects, as the table shows.

Main Gaming Cryptocurrency Prices. waterfall: CoinGecko,

Therefore, the rise of GALA may have been driven by a confluence of factors, the rise of Bitcoin which brought back interest in gaming tokens in general, as well as exclusive news about its ecosystem.

Currently, GALA is the 57th crypto asset with the largest market capitalization, valued at US$2 billion. And when it comes to gaming tokens it ranks third after Immutable (IMX) and FLOKI.