Important facts: Bitcoin broke a new price mark on March 13, 2024.

Kane says the $100,000 will arrive sometime before or after the halving.

According to market researcher Logan Kane, there is reason to think that the price of Bitcoin (BTC) will exceed $100,000 (USD) in the near term. Its most recent analysis indicates this, while the currency has reached new record prices in history.

expert Description He Bitcoin’s high fundamental value is currently aligning with key factors, One is high capital flows into the market, partly from exchange-traded funds (ETFs) launched in the United States two months ago. This also included increased media interest and strong price momentum.

“Given the factors at play here (…), I think the end result is for Bitcoin to exceed US$100,000 in this wave, possibly sometime before or after the halving,” he said.

The halving, the next edition of which will take place in April, halves the issuance of Bitcoin produced every four years until 21 million BTC have been mined. This phenomenon limits selling pressure, causing the price to rise due to the law of supply and demand. This is why it serves as the fundamental value of the market, setting it apart from fiat currencies (and most cryptocurrencies) which have an unlimited supply.

Ken has given this warning Investors are likely to invest billions of dollars more in this etf of bitcoin While the financial media promotes massive cuts in the next one and a half months. Therefore, he understands that a price increase to the six-figure target is possible.

“I still believe that Bitcoin will continue to grow in the long term, but it is likely that there are all kinds of short-term speculative transactions happening now,” he commented due to the above catalysts.

Still, “if some major macroeconomic events occur or stocks fall, it will be derailed,” he explained. However, he believes that this is unlikely to happen given the current bullish situation. “The only real catalyst for Bitcoin to move lower in the short term is a sharp change in sentiment,” he noted.

Kane highlighted that Bitcoin is recording new all-time high prices before its halving, whereas historically this has happened months later. They say this could increase demand and decrease supply due to FOMO (fear of missing out).

For all these reasons, he believes that, with the currency trading around US$73,000, it is the historical maximum, It has a high chance of reaching $100,000 this year, Furthermore, he adds that, as capital continues to flow in, this milestone is “increasingly visible in the short term.”

Bitcoin price so far in 2024. Source: trading view,

There may be selling pressure at USD 100,000

To reinforce his estimate, Kane says that the options market is beginning to see an increasing number of buy and sell orders at the $100,000 price point.

An option is the right to buy or sell an asset at a specific price during a specified period of time. This allows you to buy it cheaper if it is listed higher than expected or sell it more expensive if it is listed lower.

Ken also mentioned that he thinks it possible that, if Bitcoin rises to US$100,000 in the short term, There may be a key psychological level for sellers to intervene, In this sense, its profit-booking may put downward pressure on the price. However, “in the short term, the overwhelming direction towards such a milestone seems to be upward.

As CriptoNoticias shared, this estimate joins other experts who have predicted the price of Bitcoin to top US$100,000 this year. One of them is Robert Kiyosaki, author of the book “Rich Dad, Poor Dad”, who envisions such a milestone in mid-2024 and US$300,000 before it ends, if demand continues.