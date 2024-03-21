The competition between Solana and Ethereum networks has gained momentum in recent months, attracting the attention of investors and enthusiasts in the cryptocurrency world. In this race, each of these networks has its own strong side.

according to a report By CoinGecko Analyst Lim Yu Kian The Solana ecosystem has seen a huge rise in popularity this yearLeaving behind Ethereum and other networks like BNB Chain, Cosmos and Avalanche.

With 49% global interest in specific network narratives, Solana has gained investor support due to its continued rebound and excellent performance, as you can see in the graph below.

Popularity of the ecosystem. waterfall: CoinGecko,

This has played a significant role in the popularity of Solana Good performance of tokens from major ecosystem projects like Pyth, An oracle network designed to continuously publish real-world financial data on-chain.

Another factor that has consolidated Solana as the most popular network are the memecoins (that is, digital assets based on memes) that come to life on the said network. in solana There are many cases of these types of assets performing brilliantly In the last weeks.

In fact, the high trading volume caused by meme cryptocurrencies pushed the network’s commissions to historic highs. One of these that had the biggest impact on the network was Dogecoin (WIF), which saw its price increase by more than 300% in early March and Entered the top 100 cryptocurrencies,

BONK cannot be missing from the list of Solana meme cryptocurrencies, an asset that had an impressive takeoff since last November 2023. Its price increased by more than 17,000% at the end of that year. Book of Memes (BOME) and more recently Slerfol (SLERF) have been added to this group.

“To me, I think it’s weird that people are constantly online and have nothing better to do.” Said Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko about the rise of the meme cryptocurrency.

However, he believes that Large scale use of memecoins tests the network and is good for detecting failures, “I estimate that within five years there will be a trillion dollars worth of stablecoins in cryptocurrencies, and that’s a huge amount of real money, so solving all the problems now with memes is a blessing,” he said.

Solana also stands out Provide cheaper transaction fees Compared to other cryptocurrency networks, which encourages its use and development of projects.

Ethereum’s low popularity does not affect its capitalization

For its part, the Ethereum ecosystem is in second place Occupying only 12% in terms of popularity Of interest among all ecosystems.

For Yu Qian, this is probably because the network built by Vitalik Buterin is “well-established as an ecosystem and familiar to investors, so it is no longer considered a new and trending narrative.”

In turn, the report says that attention to the Ethereum ecosystem is “increasingly dispersed” as attention focuses on the Layer 2 ecosystem built on top of it.

Among layer 2 ecosystems, Arbitrum and Base have become the most popular, Acquiring 3.3% and 3.2% of investor interest To date, the report said.

Although the popularity is not currently strong favoring the Ethereum ecosystem, Beats Solana in market capitalization, The difference when looking at Total Value Locked (TVL) between the two networks is very minimal.

Ethereum Its capitalization has reached $51,000 million.That follows a steady increase from 21,000 million six months ago. This represents a 142% increase in TVL, as seen in the following graph.

Ethereum Total Value Locked (TVL). waterfall: DeFiLlama,

For its part, Solana’s TVL is Barely at the bottom with $4,000 millionAccording to data By Dphilama.

According to DeFiLlama, when Ethereum’s TVL is detailed, the highest percentage is held by the Lido staking platform, which is worth $34 billion. Staking involves depositing Ether (ETH), Ethereum’s cryptocurrency, to become a validator and ensure the operation of the network, as pointed out by Cryptopedia, CryptoNoticias’s educational section.

Something that could increase Ethereum’s popularity would be the launch of an Ether (ETH) spot ETF in the United States. If we add to this that fund managers will have the possibility to stake a portion of the ETF’s assets, this possibility opens up new investment opportunities and the development of its ecosystem.

In short, the Ethereum ecosystem is ahead (by a lot) in the TVL race, while Solana is ahead (and by a lot) in the popularity race.