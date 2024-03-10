Important facts: “The debt will increase by $1 trillion every 90 days,” Kiyosaki says.

Kiyosaki recommends saving in gold, silver and bitcoin.

By Robert Kiyosaki Bitcoin (BTC) is being referenced more and more often.

The thing is, according to the author’s own words ‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’, The imminent collapse of the financial system as we know it is approaching,

Yesterday, March 9, Kiyosaki issued the following warning Post On his ex account: “Don’t be afraid. Get ready. America’s debt is 34 trillion (billions, in English) of dollars. The debt increases by $1 trillion every 90 days. America is sick. Now get ready. Buy more gold, silver and bitcoin. please keep in mind”.

Kiyosaki is not alone in giving this warning North American country’s debt will surely lead it to serious crisis, For example, Wharton Business School professor Joao Gomes estimates that the US debt will have serious consequences in 2025. His words can be read in a publication in the magazine forbes,

“Frankly, (public debt) could derail the next administration. “If they come out with a big tax cut or another big fiscal stimulus plan, the markets could revolt, interest rates could skyrocket right there and we’d have a crisis in 2025.” Joao Gomes, finance expert.

And this is not a recent thing. CryptoNoticias already reported in November last year that investment fund manager Ray Dalio and businessman Jack Mallers predicted that this debt crisis would increase over time. As Kiyosaki believes, He is confident that Bitcoin will strengthen in this context,

“Our government has tens of trillions of dollars of debt and it has to renew that debt, so they have a lot of money to print,” Jacques Mallers said at the time, pointing to Bitcoin price will skyrocket in this scenario, According to him, BTC will eventually be worth “hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

Why Bitcoin?

In the current economic scenario, which is characterized by increasing financial uncertainty and rising public debt, Bitcoin has emerged as a symbol of stability for many savers (Yes, stability, although many criticize Bitcoin for its volatility).

This interest is not arbitrary, but is based on The fundamental characteristics of Bitcoin that differentiate it from traditional fiat currencies (And even most cryptocurrencies).

First of all, Bitcoin monetary policy is irreversible, defined by an algorithm that limits its release to a maximum of 21 million units. This stringency is in sharp contrast to the monetary policies of national economies, where printing money is a tool commonly employed by central banks to manage economic crises or finance budget deficits. The indiscriminate creation of fiat money leads to inflation, which reduces the purchasing power of citizens.

As a protest, Bitcoin’s limited supply and predetermined issuance policy give it anti-inflationary properties., In the current scenario, Bitcoin has been presented as an attractive option for those looking to preserve the value of their capital in the long term.

Furthermore, the decentralization inherent in the Bitcoin network ensures that No central entity can manipulate its supply or price, This feature is particularly relevant in times of political or financial uncertainty, where monetary policy decisions may be influenced by political rather than economic considerations, leading to measures that harm the value of national currencies.

The transparency and security offered by Bitcoin’s underlying technology play an important role, Transactions on the network are verifiable by any participant, ensuring full visibility without compromising security. This level of transparency is in contrast to traditional monetary systems, where decisions about money supply and financial intervention are often made behind closed doors.

At the end, Recognition and growing acceptance of Bitcoin as a store of value and medium of exchange Strengthens its position in the global financial market by companies and institutional investors. As more institutions integrate Bitcoin into their balance sheets or adopt it as a means of payment (or gain exposure to it indirectly through ETFs and other similar funds), its utility and perceived value will increase. Growth occurs, thereby establishing a virtuous cycle that increases its strength even further. So in times of financial crisis.