Officially, Argentina will create a registry of companies providing Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrency services that will be under the control of the National Securities Commission (CNV), as suggested by the International Financial Action Group (FATF). It follows the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) guidelines, which are used to identify jurisdictions allegedly at risk of money laundering and terrorist financing.

In a special plenary session held this Thursday, March 14, the Argentine Senate voted for Amending anti-money laundering legislation to introduce a list of exchanges, wallet providers and companies in the Bitcoin industry.

The vote in the Senate was unanimous and the amendment was advanced, ending the legislative process. stayed for several monthsThat came after the Chamber of Deputies gave the project partial approval, which finally became law today.

With the amendment, Argentina accepts FATF’s recommendations for the regulation of the Bitcoin ecosystem. These also include the creation of a registry of service providers. In the opinion of the international entity, this is to prevent money laundering and other crimes committed with crypto assets.

As reported by CryptoNoticias, Argentina was forced to accelerate the regulation of the Bitcoin ecosystem in this way due to the pressure generated. For the visit of FATF delegation.

It was then said that there were two ways to comply with what was requested by that entity. First through a presidential order and second through Senate approval of amendments to the money laundering law.

Registry of Cryptocurrency Providers Will be controlled by CNV, The body in charge of managing affairs related to securities and everything related to Argentine soil.

These companies are required by law to provide data and other personal information. All this is aimed at “enhancing transparency, traceability and monitoring of operations and users.”

Bitcoin community criticizes registration

Community members in Argentina, after learning of the Senate’s approval of the amendment to the law authorizing the creation of a registry of service providers with Bitcoin They came forward to question the decision.

Adam Dubov, Bitcoiner, Said Both independent exchangers and users of BTC and cryptocurrencies will be harmed by regulation. As you see it, The rule “impacts innovation and the privacy of individuals in the field.”

By allowing securities regulatory authorities to access sensitive information of exchanges and, consequently, users; This initiative is commonly seen in the community As a way to violate privacySomething that, on the contrary, defends Bitcoin.

In fact, Dubov previously said in an opinion article that “the regulation applies to human and legal persons of Argentinian or foreign origin, whether they buy or sell digital assets, Registration with CNV and compliance with tough regulatory requirements that mainly affect companies For the small guys and independent money changers.”

Bitcoiner estimates that, after the approval of this law, Bureaucratic hurdles will arise for new companies And smaller companies will be left without support capacity. He assured that “there will be more friction in opening accounts and making transactions.”

Non-compliance, it warns, “will expose users to central points of failure by discouraging individual custody.” “And the lobbying power of the local cryptocurrency industry will be showcased to get legislation tailored to them,” he concluded.