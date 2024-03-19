Book of Memes (BOME), one of the new memecoins (meme-based cryptocurrencies) that have emerged on the Solana network, saw a significant price drop in the last 24 hours.

this token It was trading from $0.018 to $0.0089, showing a decline of 30%, However, in the last few minutes, BOME showed signs of recovery by reaching $0.011, as seen in the chart below. trading view,

bom price. Source: TradingView.

The main reason for the sudden drop in BOME price is a series of heavy sales made from the address “sundayfunday.sol”. These “whales,” as they are called, hold large amounts of digital currencies. A total of 340 million units of BOME were sold,

SundayFundDay.Sol Transactions May Occur track in explorer of the Solana network, where it was observed that it performed a total of seven operations, six of them for 50 million BOME and one for 40 million BOME was the last one.

BOME transactions by SundayFunday.sol. Source: Solscan.io

Thus, sundayfundday.sol became the main holder of BOME, having initially invested $67,200 in the fundraising phase of the project, which was created by the artist. dark fields,

BOME price at time of purchase It was $0.00004691 and after the sale of the coins (which happened just 4 days after the launch) they made a profit of $34 million.,

Another investor also took advantage of this meme cryptocurrency and Bought 2.3 million BOMEAnother millionaire became due to the rise in price of Memecoin just minutes before it was listed on the world’s largest exchange, Binance.

that movement was discovered by on-chain data research company LookOnChain and raised doubts about whether the investor had access to confidential Binance information (which the exchange denied, supposedly after an internal investigation).

In addition to selling by large “whales”, the decline in the price of BOME is influenced by the general market context, in particular the decline experienced by Bitcoin (BTC). leading digital currency has fallen to almost $63,000A level not seen since early March.

As reported by CriptoNoticias, one of the reasons behind BTC’s decline is related to Capital outflows from Bitcoin spot ETFs On the stock exchanges of the United States, yesterday, March 18.

This capital outflow is explained as A selling signal from investors, which has contributed to negative sentiment. in the market.