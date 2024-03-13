Important facts: Bitcoin price above $73,000 boosts miners’ profits.

Unlike 2023, commissions do not affect profits much.

Bitcoin miners’ profits reached historic levels in the last few hours. When measured in US dollars, revenues exceeded levels not seen since May 2021.

On March 11, 2024, Bitcoin miners made a profit of US$67,390,000according to data the block, The previous record was set on May 11, 2021, when revenues totaled $67,170,000.

It takes a lot for this historical maximum Bull Run That remains Bitcoin (BTC), which was trading near US$72,000 on the day and today, March 13, once again broke its all-time high price (ATH) by reaching US$73,475.

Over the past 30 days, the price of BTC has increased by 46%, while year-to-date it is up by 230%. The approval of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the United States influenced the current bull market, resulting in a boost in activity in Bitcoin and further expansion of the network. transaction volume More than in the last 18 months.

Although profit increases when price increases are measured in dollars, The commission in BTC was higher than currently, During May and December 2023, miners earned more bitcoins through commissions paid per block than the $6.25 reward offered by the protocol.

Other sources agree that miners’ profits in US dollars reached record levels between March 11 and 12. waterfall: Brain,

The cause of this incident was the Ordinals protocol and its large volume of transactions, which disrupted the network on several occasions, as reported in CryptoNoticias. Miners, grateful, are accumulating Bitcoins on that occasion and now, with the historical price and with the ideal of taking profits if they wish.

The percentage of commission in each block’s profits (left axis) and the average amount of BTC paid in commission (right axis). waterfall: Brain,

The latter is not trivial, considering the proximity of the Bitcoin halving, which will reduce the block reward in half (3,125 BTC) on approximately April 20. in that respect, Miners compete to mine and hoard as many Bitcoins as possible, while also waiting for Bull Run even biggerLike after previous halvings in 2012, 2016 and 2020.