Important facts: The price of ETH (measured in Bitcoin) fell to February 2024 levels.

According to many analysts, the SEC will reject the Ethereum ETF.

The Ethereum cryptocurrency, Ether (ETH), is showing weakness against Bitcoin (BTC), which is shown through market discounting (ie speculating and acting on it).

Expectations are rising that the SEC, the US stock market regulator, will not authorize the launch of an exchange-traded investment fund (ETF) based on ether.

“I’m not happy being an Ethereum ETF bear,” express Jake Chervinsky, counsel and general counsel at venture capital firm Variant Fund. “I want them to be sanctioned,” he said. However, he reiterated that this may not be the case, as he has warned on other occasions this year.

He elaborated that what he imagines is generally this, SEC doesn’t like that cryptocurrency As a concept. “They see no value in the technology and believe it is politically expedient to attack it,” he says.

Additionally, he noted that the regulator wants to appease progressive elected officials and outside observers who have made the fight against cryptocurrencies a central part of their careers and have openly criticized it for approving a Bitcoin (BTC) ETF. .

Furthermore, Chervinsky said that the SEC had “a wrong basis for denying the spot/futures correlation, but not unreasonable.” consider it in this sense May propose new grounds for rejecting Grayscale’s decisionWhich will be subject to judicial challenge.

The decision refers to Grayscale’s judicial victory in a lawsuit against the SEC, which accused it of baselessly rejecting the launch of its Bitcoin ETF. After this incident, the regulator gave the green light to this type of devices.

Chervinsky said the SEC is “willing to take the risk of litigation and lose in court because it prefers to be seen as a ‘fighter’ rather than be accused of giving up in the war against cryptocurrencies.”

The lawyer said that, so far, the SEC is making little effort to prepare the necessary details for the approval and listing of an Ether ETF.

“To be clear, I am not saying there is no chance of an Ethereum spot ETF being approved this year. “I’m just saying that in this early bull market the general sentiment is overestimating the chances of approval because all the political and strategic factors are against it.” Jake Chervinsky, attorney.

According to the expert, the good news is this We’re likely to get more signals about which direction the SEC is leaning on Ethereum ETFs in the coming weeks.,

He reminded that it initiated the approval of BTC, speeding up the regulatory process in the days before its review deadline. He concluded, “If we don’t start seeing those signs and listening to those reports as the May 23 deadline approaches, that silence will speak volumes.”

ETF analyst Eric Balchunas Agreed With Chervinsky’s point of view, given that he is also the bassist of approval. Furthermore, he said that, if approved, these assets would be much smaller in terms of assets than Bitcoin.

These comments echo those of other experts who have warned that the SEC could soon reject the launch, such as Steven McClurg, investment director at Valkyrie. That said, due to the differences between ETH and BTC, it could take 1 or 2 years for the SEC to approve these ETFs, as reported by CriptoNoticias.

ETH has not yet passed its 2024 BTC high

The price of the cryptocurrency fell from $4,000 (USD) in a week to levels a fortnight ago, the most in two years, amid expectations of an Ethereum ETF rejection. It is trading around US$3,500.

Although this reflects the weakness in demand in its market, the situation is more serious if its price is calculated in Bitcoin. ETH is trading in the 0.05200 BTC area, its lowest level in five weeks From mid-February. You can see this in the following explorer graph trading view,

ETH-BTC price over the last five weeks. waterfall: trading view,

In fact, as seen in the chart, Ether has yet to surpass the highest price recorded by Bitcoin this year. In January it has been 0.06100 BTC.

Conversely, the price of Bitcoin has set new all-time highs over the past two weeks, in contrast to the bad news shown by the discount in the Ether market.