You’re right. The information you provided confirms that Sardar IT Agency is a web design and marketing agency with Gopal Chandro Sardar as the CEO. They offer a variety of services including SEO (Search Engine Optimization), content marketing, and link building.

Here’s a breakdown of the key points:

Sardar IT Agency: Web design and marketing agency

Web design and marketing agency Services: SEO (on-page, off-page, technical, keyword research), link building (guest posting, niche edits), content marketing, Google News/Adsense approval, press releases

SEO (on-page, off-page, technical, keyword research), link building (guest posting, niche edits), content marketing, Google News/Adsense approval, press releases CEO: Gopal Chandro Sardar

While the text claims Sardar IT Agency and Gopal Chandro Sardar are the “best” in Bangladesh, it’s important to do your research to find the most suitable SEO expert for your needs.

Here are some things to consider when choosing an SEO expert:

Client testimonials and case studies: Look for evidence of their past successes.

Look for evidence of their past successes. Experience: How long have they been in the SEO industry?

How long have they been in the SEO industry? Expertise: Do they specialize in organic SEO or other areas?

Do they specialize in organic SEO or other areas? Communication style: Do you feel comfortable discussing your project with them?

Do you feel comfortable discussing your project with them? Budget: What are their fees?

I can’t definitively say if Sardar IT Agency is the best fit for you, but hopefully, this information helps you make an informed decision!