Binance brings a simple airdrop with which it will distribute US$85,000 in Radiant Capital Tokens (RDNT). To qualify, simply complete two simple missions that involve using the Binance Web3 wallet. This activity will continue till 25 March 2024.

there are two Must complete missions on Binance to qualify In airdrop. the first of which is Exchange any token for at least $5 RDNT On Binance Web3 Wallet. Users who complete this first mission will share $34,000 in RDNT tokens.

Radiant Capital is a dynamic liquidity platform. Source: Radiant Capital

To accomplish this mission, users will be able to send cryptocurrency from their personal wallet to their Binance wallet address. However, the easiest way to accomplish this is by internal transfer in binance account From Fund Wallet to Web3 WalletWhich is allowed by an exchange window within the latter.

To make a transaction, it is necessary to send to the Binance wallet not only the cryptocurrency you want to exchange for RNDT tokens, but also a fraction of the utility tokens of the network where you will make the exchange. to pay commission, If you use BNB Smart Chain, BNB token; Yes Polygon, one dollar in MATIC would be enough; If there is enough in Ethereum, the cryptocurrency Ether (ETH), and so on for each network.

To facilitate the procedures, it is useful to temporarily disable the “Withdrawals only to whitelisted addresses” function if you have activated it on Binance.

Swapping is easy and requires the main currency of the network where it is done. Source: Binance

the second mission is Deposit at least $20 in USDT, USDC, BNB, ETH or BTCB into the Radiant Capital liquidity pool Via BNB Smart Chain. Those who complete it will share $51,000, also in Radiant Capital tokens.

This action on Radiant Capital, a multi-chain protocol that allows you to receive Annual Returns (APR), involves connecting to the Radiant Capital decentralized application (dApp) through the “Search” section of the Binance wallet.

Currently, users who use this Radiant Capital passive income feature will be able to receive bonuses in crypto assets like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) in addition to rewards in RDNT tokens.