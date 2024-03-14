By data and analytics platform on-chain, NodeChart, Various metrics indicate a possible Bitcoin rally. This has been said in its recent weekly analysis published on March 13, 2024.

Over 400,000 Bitcoins Acquired Last Week, which had not happened in over a year. The majority of this supply was purchased at prices between $63,000 to $68,000 (USD) per coin, so it is understood that this will be a strong area that will protect the market.

Furthermore, it states that, including the supply acquired last month, the increase is approximately 700,000 Bitcoins. This has historically reflected areas of restocking and accumulation of new demand.

As reported by CriptoNoticias, this happens Long-term investors made massive profits without overcoming the power of demand, With buying pressure, the price of Bitcoin rose last week to a new all-time high of nearly US$73,000.

NodeCharts warns that Bitcoin typically reaches the tail end of a bullish cycle when its supply to short-term investors reaches a range between 4.5 million and 6 million. Historically, at that point, there is a stagnation of capital flows by these users and profit taking by long-term users.

Currently, the supply in the hands of short-term investors, taking into account the amount acquired less than 3 months ago, is around 3.5 million BTC, as seen below. In this sense he interprets it The Bitcoin market is not yet in the final stages of the current cycle., “We associate this capital inflow with a reinvestment process, which signals potential bullish momentum developing,” he says from NodeCharts.

The supply of Bitcoin has last varied on different time frames. Source: Nodecharts.

It is believed that Bitcoin may rise above US$69,000 in the next few weeks.

For NodeCharts, Bitcoin’s current consolidation above US$69,000, a level touched in 2021 that was its all-time high until last week, is “a positive sign for continued bullish activity.”

However, the platform makes reservations We may experience several weeks of consolidation Above $69,000 before the next bullish move. This is normal market behavior to gain strength.

If this level is lost, it indicates that the first downside objective will be in the range of US$64,000-65,000. And, if that zone also does not support it, then its focus is on US$60,000 as support.

The prices that Bitcoin can reach in the short term. Source: Nodecharts.

As seen in the graph, such levels have held strongly in the past, so psychologically there are potential places where demand increases.