Important facts: Bitcoin SV (BSV) is nearing $70, down more than 30% so far this month.

This altcoin still has defenders who consider it the “real Bitcoin”.

The price of the digital currency Bitcoin SV (BSV) fell from the key zone of $80-90 (USD) today, March 19. This area historically served as their support, so it was a psychologically strong area for their market that they could not sustain.

Precisely, BSV maintained such support from late 2019 to early 2022 and it was not until 2024 that it occasionally recovered it. Today again with this level of loss, Its price fell to 71 US dollarsAn area I had not touched for a month and a half.

BSV price with 4 hour candles. waterfall: trading view,

After touching US$71, BSV recovered slightly to US$74. This shows that the market is trying to hold the area that served as a floor a month and a half ago.

In a situation when supply becomes stronger than demand, It is possible to fall to US$64, as this is the lowest support the currency will experience in 2024. If that area also doesn’t support it, the market could break down around US$55, as it has been its resistance last year. This can be seen in the following graph.

BSV Support and Resistance Zones. waterfall: trading view,

Support prices are areas where an asset experiences more buying than selling strength, so it rises from there. Resistance, on the other hand, is the opposite, where supply exceeds demand, preventing its growth.

According to technical price analysis, in a downtrend, the market usually stops at support or resistance levels in the past due to the psychology of traders.

BSV is the cryptocurrency that has fallen the most in a week

According to Explorer, currently, BSV is ranked as the cryptocurrency that had the worst performance in the last 7 days of the hundred with the highest capitalization. coinmarketcap, In this period, Its price fell 33%,

BSV has a capitalization of US$1.4 billion, ranking it as the 65th largest cryptocurrency.

The decline followed a court ruling on Craig S. Wright (CSW), a computer scientist and main promoter of Bitcoin SV. As CryptoNoticias shared, a judge ruled based on “overwhelming evidence” that it is not Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin, as he claimed.

Given this, users who purchased BSV due to Wright’s comments, they try Social Network X joins forces to file class action lawsuit Against him and his other promoters Kelvin Eyre and Stephen Matthews. However, there are others who follow calling For currency “real Bitcoin” and manifesto Bullish expectations maintain that its network can grow by having cheaper rates than others.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin (BTC) is now trading 14% below its all-time high of $73,700 recorded last week, in contrast to BSV. this last It is down 84% from its record US$491 Acquired more than three years ago.