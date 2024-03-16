This week, video game developer and distributor Activision Blizzard’s X (formerly Twitter) account was hacked. The attackers took advantage of the promotion of a cryptocurrency that appeared to be related to the company.

ATVI tokens were promoted in posts from Activision Blizzard’s X account for the duration of the attack. He mentioned the said property This can be exchanged for items from the developer Later

According to publications made by the perpetrators of the attack, another company involved in the development of the ATVI token was Solana Labs. It is responsible for the development of the Solana network and its similarly named cryptocurrency, known under the ticker SOL.

This post made during the hack uses the image of the protagonist from the video game Crash Bandicoot while promoting the ATVI token. waterfall: @Imlunahe

The ATVI token actually exists on the Solana network, but There does not appear to be any connection with the companies With which the hackers wanted to link it.

None of the platforms involved have given a clear statement on this matter. However, all posts mentioning ATVI were removed from the Activision Blizzard account during the attack.

only publication The report by the company after the hack stated that they had regained control of the account and that they would investigate the details to prevent similar situations from repeating.

Activism and cryptocurrency

Earlier, CriptoNoticias reported on the prospects of Activision Blizzard to use blockchain and cryptocurrencies in its products after its acquisition by Microsoft.

this company Showing interest in the development of the metaverse, which, in turn, is a topic that generally goes hand in hand with distributed ledger technology (blockchain). However, till now there has been no sign of progress in this matter from the video game developer.