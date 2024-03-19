Important facts: Since the merger, almost half a million ETH has been burned.

High activity on Ethereum is necessary to promote ETH burning.

The total amount of ether (ETH) in circulation reached unprecedented levels in a year and a half. With 120,072,585 ETH in supply, the Ethereum cryptocurrency reached similar figures in August 2022, when the merge occurred that eliminated mining.

From merger till date, went out of fashion 448,459 ETH, which implies a decrease of 0.25% in total supply. In the 18 months since that Ethereum milestone, 1.56 million ETH were issued and 1.19 million ETH burned.

The comparison with the previous model is brutal. If Ethereum had continued to operate with proof-of-work algorithms (PoW, traditional mining), and therefore, with larger issuance than currently, ETH in circulation would have increased by 5 million over the same period.

How did Ethereum manage to reduce the spread of its cryptocurrency to such an extent? First, as mentioned, the issuance per block was reduced by moving to a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) algorithm. Similarly, through Reform Proposal EIP-1559, a commission burning process was introduced.

At the rate of the last 30 days, Ethereum will burn 0.9% of its supply per year. waterfall: ultrasound.money,

What this burning implies is that the more fees paid to use block space on Ethereum, the more ETH will be burned. In other words, The higher the network usage, the more ETH is burned. In this way, Ethereum developers want to make the cryptocurrency deflationary and, as a result, make it a more valuable asset for the future.

What is the reason for Ethereum’s high usage?

Precisely, there has been an increase in activity in Ethereum in recent weeks 25% increase, According to Glassnode data, average daily transactions topped 1.2 million in mid-March, exceeding activity levels in previous months, which hovered around one million daily transactions.

Transactions on Ethereum drive and increase commission expenses on the network. waterfall: glassnode,

There are many factors that can influence the high traffic experienced by Ethereum. On the one hand, the appreciation of its cryptocurrency, which attracted more investors after momentarily exceeding US$4,000, as reported by CriptoNoticias.

On the other hand, a new “DeFi Spring” is brewing with high trading volumes In decentralized finance protocols, near 2021 highs. In this context, Ethereum is the most used network and accounts for more than 74% of the activity.